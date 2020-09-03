Similar to what is happening to Bitcoin,the EOS price action is currently creating a bearish impetus beneath $3.21 level. Currently, the pair is testing the crucial $3.00 support. If EOS/USD pair manages to breach this support, then the price is expected to decline sharply.

EOS/USD technical analysis

Once again the EOS bulls were unable to breach the crucial $3.550 and $3.600 resistance zones. Bears pressurized the price to massively drop from a high of $3.56 past the $3.4 key support level.

In the course of the sharp price drop, EOS price action saw a break beneath a key soaring channel with support around the $3.30 on the pair’s 4-hour price chart. Moreover, EOS even breached the $3.20 support zone.

EOS/USD 4-Hour daily chart: Tradingview

The decline past this crucial support paved way for the pair to plummet even further past the $3.0 key support. The EOS price reached a low of $2.89 before initiating a consolidation phase on top of the $3.00 level.

EOS price action regained and it is now trading above the $3.05, and the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement levels of the latest decline from $3.56 to $2.89 level. Regardless, the cryptocurrency is still facing resistance near the $3.10 zone. The subsequent resistance level is at $3.15 and the 4 hours 55 simple moving average.

What to expect from EOS in the near term

The key resistance zone is situated near $3.2. The EOS/USD pair needs to initiate a new upwards momentum soon to breach the $3.20 key resistance and the 4-hour 55simple moving average. Failure to that, EOS price will continue declining.

As per the chart, the EOS/USD pair is currently trading slightly above the $3.0 key support. If the bears manage to break past this crucial support, a sharp decline could be imminent.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

Key support levels: $3.00 and $2.90

Key resistance levels: $3.15 and $3.20

4- hour RSI: below 40

4-hour MACD: Bearish

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.