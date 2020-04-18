The EOS price fell as the EOSUSD pair turned bearish on the 17th of April. EOS’s price line showed a dishevelled set of price movements on the day, while it traded between the $2.580 and $2.680 levels.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (17th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
EOS started at the $2.660 mark on the 17th of April, while the price line continued traversing on the day’s chart with a ruffled set of price movements. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $2.587 US Dollars, after which traded between the $2.600 and $2.660 levels until the end of the day, where it closed with a trading value of $2.625 US Dollars. For the 17th of April, the cryptocurrency seems to have been accumulating near the $2.640 level.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $2.629, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $2.643.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish before closing on the 17th of April, and fell below the level 50.00 to reach a closing value of 44.37.
Featured Image by xresch.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
