dogwifhat Price Soars Ahead of Coinbase Listing, While Slothana Prepares for IEO

dogwifhat (WIF), the viral Solana-based meme coin, saw its price pump after Coinbase announced plans to list perpetual futures for the token on Thursday.

Meanwhile, investors are also paying attention to Slothana (SLOTH) as it prepares for its hotly anticipated exchange offering next week.

WIF Price Pumps Ahead of Coinbase Perpetuals Listing

Meme coins are back in the limelight after Coinbase became the latest exchange to get involved in the frenzy.

Coinbase announced last week that it plans to list perpetual futures for WIF on the Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms from April 25.

Following this announcement, the WIF price has gone parabolic, pumping over 56%.

At the time of writing, WIF is trading at its highest level in almost two weeks.

Coinbase’s decision is seen as a massive vote of confidence for the meme coin market.

Just last month, the exchange had to delay plans for PEPE perpetual futures, yet these have now gone live.

And clearly the “WIF army” has demonstrated enough strength to warrant Coinbase’s backing.

Now, many believe the token could be in line for a sizable rally since it’s integrated with yet another Tier-1 exchange.

However, US regulators are still dragging their feet on approving similar stateside offerings, so these WIF futures will only be available to international investors for now.

dogwifhat Becomes Solana’s Top Meme Coin Before Las Vegas Sphere Takeover

The Coinbase listing is just the latest achievement in dogwifhat’s explosive rise.

This Solana-based token has been tearing up the charts (and the order books) in recent months.

In the past 24 hours alone, WIF spot volumes surged 115% to $815 million as the hype built around the perpetuals going live.

That trading volume catapulted dogwifhat into becoming the 16th most traded crypto globally.

Additionally, the token’s market cap has passed $3.5 billion, putting it in the top 40 cryptos by that metric.

All of this has occurred while WIF’s price is still 30% below its all-time high.

Looking ahead, the token’s community is determined to take it to new levels of mainstream recognition.

A recent fundraising effort amassed enough capital to plaster the token’s iconic mascot on the Las Vegas Sphere, a massive LED globe touted as the world’s highest-resolution display.

No official date has been set yet, but investors are already anticipating the visibility that this marketing stunt will bring.

With Coinbase’s backing, a growing user base, and ambitious promotional plans, dogwifhat appears poised for an exciting few weeks ahead.

New Solana Meme Coin SLOTH Aims to Replicate WIF’s Rise

While the hype around dogwifhat rages on, another rising star is gearing up for its market debut – Slothana.

This new Solana coin has raised over $15 million in its presale and is now heading towards a hotly anticipated DEX listing this Monday.

No DEX has been officially announced yet, but the rumor mill is swirling with rumors of Raydium as a potential launch partner.

Regardless of where SLOTH sets up shop, there’s likely to be a frenzy of trading action as “degens” look for the next moonshot token.

The hype around SLOTH is understandable – it taps into the same viral energy that created some of this year’s biggest meme coin stars.

And if the token’s launch goes smoothly, SLOTH could capitalize on the momentum generated by Coinbase’s dogwifhat listing.

This is because both projects take advantage of Solana’s low fees and thriving meme coin ecosystem.

Solana’s setup has already helped propel the likes of BONK and SLERF to incredible heights – and Slothana’s team hopes that SLOTH can be next.

So, even though the token has no use case, investors are betting that “meme magic” will be enough to drive SLOTH’s price to the moon.

Of course, the risks with speculative tokens like this are high – but the potential for explosive gains seems to be luring in plenty of traders.

