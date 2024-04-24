Bitcoin Minetrix Token Presale Ends Sunday, Experts Tip BTCMTX As The Next 100x Crypto

Crypto prices are displaying bullish strength once again and the cryptocurrency market appears poised to restart the bull run.

In this second bull wave, experts are backing cloud mining token Bitcoin Minetrix to be one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies.

The demand for the new crypto is evident in its ICO. The Bitcoin Minetrix presale has been wildly successful, raising over $13.2 million in a span of a few weeks.

However, the presale is now in its final stage, set to end in just 4 days on Sunday, 28th April at 12 PM UTC. Investors have an extremely short window to buy the new token at its discounted price, which has led to significant hype and FOMO in these final days.

Bitcoin Minetrix will go live on exchanges on April 30th at 10 AM UTC. Presale buyers will then be able to claim their tokens.

What Is Bitcoin Minetrix And Is It The Next 100x Crypto?

Bitcoin Minetrix is a decentralized cloud mining project that aims to democratize and simplify the mining process and make BTC rewards accessible to small-scale investors.

In its early days, Bitcoin mining was a relatively simple process, achievable through a normal CPU.

One of the Bitcoin pioneers Laszlo Hanyecz is credited with popularizing the use of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) for BTC mining. Interestingly, Hanyecz is the same man who became a part of the Bitcoin folklore for exchanging 10,000 BTC for two large pizzas. Rumours have it that he mined all the 10,000 BTCs himself.

However, the GPUs soon gave way to FGPAs, which in turn led to ASIC-based equipment.

Most mining companies not only employ thousands of ASIC-based mining software themselves, but they also pool their resources together to maximize their BTC rewards.

Consequently, the technical expertise and capital investment required in the mining industry has skyrocketed, giving wealthy corporations a monopoly over the sector.

Bitcoin Minetrix is challenging this monopoly through decentralization.

Its users simply need to buy and stake $BTCMTX tokens, in exchange for mining credits. These credits can be burned in exchange for cloud mining time or a percentage of the yields, both options leading to mining rewards in the form of BTC.

Why Crypto Influencers And YouTubers Are Bullish On BTCMTX?

Experts are bullish on Bitcoin Minetrix’s price potential, with several factors contributing to the optimism.

Firstly, cloud mining projects have always been in high demand. However, while earlier such projects either turned out to be scams or had major centralization risks, Minetrix’s decentralized and cloud mining approach could end up being the difference maker.

Secondly, the crypto bull market is nowhere near over, with various Bitcoin price predictions projecting BTC to hit the cycle top at $140k – $350k. Consequently, the mining industry is set to become extremely profitable, leading to a surge in crypto mining stocks and tokens such as BTCMTX.

Finally, note that Bitcoin Minetrix users stake $BTCMTX tokens but receive their mining rewards in BTC. With the Bitcoin price expected to soar, these rewards could end up being a fortune.

As a result, popular YouTubers such as Michael Wrubel, who has over 310k subscribers, are bullish on BTCMTX.

Other crypto YouTubers such as Predir Capital, OnlineHustleTV and Crypto Boy are backing Bitcoin Minetrix to potentially be the next 100x crypto, even the next 1000x crypto.

How To Buy Bitcoin Minetrix In Presale?

The Bitcoin Minetrix presale is in its final stage and is selling out extremely quickly. With less than 4 days remaining, interested buyers have no time to lose.

Investors can head to the bitcoinminetrix.com website and connect a crypto wallet using the over-the-counter widget. They can then receive $BTCMTX tokens by swapping ETH, BNB, MATIC or USDT tokens.

Alternatively, they can also use a bank card to purchase the new cryptocurrency.

For further information, interested buyers can go through the Bitcoin Minetrix whitepaper or consult the “Help” section of the website.

Follow the Bitcoin Minetrix project on X, Telegram or Discord for the latest updates.

