Loading...

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) battle for meme coin supremacy

1 mins read
Dogecoin

Contents
1. SHIB emerges as a strong competitor
2. Battle for supremacy
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Analysts predict potential price surges for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) shortly.
  • DOGE may reach $1, according to crypto analyst DonAlt, while SHIB emerges as a strong competitor with impressive gains.
  • The battle for meme coin supremacy intensifies as investors eagerly await which token will come out.

Renowned crypto analyst DonAlt has expressed optimism regarding Dogecoin (DOGE), suggesting the meme coin could see significant price gains shortly. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, DonAlt hinted at the possibility of DOGE surpassing its all-time high (ATH) and reaching $1. 

He highlighted DOGE’s recent dip into support on the PTC chart, signaling a potential entry point for investors. DonAlt indicated that he would consider buying DOGE if it drops to $0.1, particularly if Bitcoin confirms a bullish sentiment. Comparing DOGE to Bitcoin, DonAlt stated that investing in DOGE might offer better returns, particularly if Bitcoin fails to reclaim its previous highs.

SHIB emerges as a strong competitor

Analysts have also turned their attention to Shiba Inu (SHIB), suggesting the token could witness substantial price surges akin to DOGE. Crypto analyst and trader Xanrox predicted a price surge of over 300% for SHIB, indicating the potential for a new ATH in the current market cycle. Javon Marks echoed similar sentiments, raising the possibility of SHIB deleting another zero and rising to new heights.

Battle for supremacy

With both DOGE and SHIB making significant moves in the market since the beginning of the year, there’s a growing sentiment that SHIB could overtake DOGE. SHIB has already outperformed DOGE in year-to-date (YTD) gains, boasting a 160% increase compared to DOGE’s 80%. Analysts believe SHIB’s momentum could continue, challenging DOGE’s position as the leading meme coin.

As DOGE and SHIB vie for supremacy in the meme coin market, crypto analysts provide bullish narratives for both tokens. While DonAlt suggests potential gains for DOGE, analysts also highlight SHIB’s emergence as a strong competitor. With SHIB boasting impressive YTD gains, the battle between these meme coins intensifies, leaving investors eager to see which token will come out on top in the long run.

Disclaimer. This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Share link:

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
London woman convicted in $4.3B Bitcoin laundering scheme
#Industry News
1 mins read

London woman convicted in $4.3B Bitcoin laundering scheme

#Industry News
2 mins read

Azuki Founder Zagabond Unveils Identity Amid Community Turmoil

BakerySwap Finalizes Refunds for PUMP Presale: A Comprehensive Update
#Industry News
2 mins read

BakerySwap Finalizes Refunds for PUMP Presale: A Comprehensive Update

Ripple
#News
2 mins read

Ripple lawyers challenge SEC chair on crypto stance

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan