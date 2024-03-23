European Parliament approves new anti-money laundering legislation impacting cryptocurrency transactions

In a significant move aimed at enhancing regulatory oversight in the digital currency space, the European Parliament has given its nod to expansive Anti-Money Laundering (AML) legislation. This legislation, which has received preliminary approval from the European Council and Parliament, carries implications for cryptocurrency transactions across the European Union (EU).

A ban on hosted crypto wallet transactions

One of the notable provisions of the newly approved legislation is the ban on cryptocurrency transactions facilitated through hosted or custodial wallets provided by third-party service providers. This ban applies irrespective of transaction value and targets centralized exchanges and similar entities. The move reflects efforts to curb potential avenues for money laundering and illicit financial activities within the burgeoning crypto market.

The AML legislation also imposes restrictions on cash transactions and anonymous cryptocurrency payments. Notably, anonymous cash payments exceeding 3,000 euros in commercial transactions will be prohibited, while cash payments surpassing 10,000 euros will face complete prohibition in business dealings. These measures align with broader international efforts to strengthen financial transparency and combat illicit financial flows.

Implications and controversies surrounding the legislation

While approving the new AML laws marks a significant step towards bolstering regulatory oversight in the cryptocurrency sector, it has sparked mixed reactions within the crypto community. Patrick Breyer, a member of the European Parliament, registered dissent against the ban on anonymous crypto payments, citing concerns over economic independence and financial privacy. Breyer’s opposition underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the balance between regulatory oversight and individual freedoms in the digital asset realm.

Daniel “Loddi” Tröster, host of the Sound Money Bitcoin Podcast, has raised practical concerns regarding the implications of the legislation. Tröster highlights potential challenges in donation mechanisms and broader ramifications for cryptocurrency adoption and utilization within the EU. His apprehensions reflect broader anxieties within the crypto community regarding the potential stifling effects of stringent regulatory measures on innovation and economic activity.



The newly approved AML legislation is set to become fully operational within the European Union within the next three years from its entry into force. However, legal experts anticipate that the legislation may be operationalized earlier, signaling a concerted effort to expedite regulatory reforms in response to evolving threats in the digital finance landscape. As stakeholders navigate the regulatory landscape, attention will increasingly turn towards ensuring compliance with the new AML requirements while fostering continued innovation and growth within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.