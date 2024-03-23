Revolutionary AI Bot Delivers Accurate and Reliable Responses

The Financial Times (FT) has introduced a groundbreaking AI chatbot, Ask FT, designed to provide subscribers with curated natural language answers to their inquiries. This innovative tool leverages decades of the outlet’s published information to give users accurate and reliable responses. Unlike generalized AI bots, such as ChatGPT or Copilot, Ask FT draws exclusively from the FT’s extensive archives, ensuring the authenticity and credibility of the information provided.

Cutting-edge functionality

Ask FT is an invaluable resource for subscribers, offering insights into various topics, ranging from current events to historical developments. Equipped with advanced natural language processing capabilities, the chatbot swiftly retrieves pertinent information from the FT’s vast repository of articles. Subscribers can pose queries on diverse subjects, including business trends, technological advancements, and geopolitical developments, receiving comprehensive answers from authoritative sources.

One of the distinguishing features of Ask FT is its unparalleled accuracy and reliability. By meticulously analyzing the FT’s extensive archives, the chatbot ensures that its responses are up-to-date and factually sound. Each answer is accompanied by citations, enabling users to trace the information back to its source. Furthermore, Ask FT employs rigorous quality control measures to rectify inconsistencies or inaccuracies, thereby upholding the FT’s reputation for journalistic excellence.

Enhancing user experience

FT’s Chief Product Officer, Lindsey Jayne, underscores the outlet’s commitment to enhancing user experience through Ask FT. FT aims to provide an intuitive and user-friendly interface for accessing information by incorporating feedback from subscribers and continuously refining the tool’s functionality. Jayne emphasizes the importance of adaptability and innovation in meeting the evolving needs of subscribers and positioning Ask FT as a testament to the FT’s longstanding legacy of excellence and innovation.