Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus playfully calls for Bitcoin to reach $1 million while sleeping

In an unexpected turn of events, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin renowned for his light-hearted approach to the cryptocurrency realm, has stirred up the crypto community with a whimsical statement aimed at Bitcoin. Under the pseudonym “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” on a social media platform, Markus issued a playful plea for Bitcoin to surge to an astronomical value of $1 million per coin while he naps.

Markus’ whimsical call to action

Markus, known for his playful and often satirical takes on the crypto industry, took to social media to express his tongue-in-cheek desire for Bitcoin’s price to skyrocket to $1 million per coin during his slumber. This statement, made under his pseudonym “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” adds to the colorful narrative surrounding Dogecoin‘s inception as a light-hearted parody of the burgeoning cryptocurrency craze.

Markus’ remark coincided with a notable dip in Bitcoin’s value, with the cryptocurrency experiencing an 11% drop from its recent all-time high of $73,737. This decline followed a period of significant growth, during which Bitcoin had surged by approximately 134% for a year. Despite this setback, Bitcoin exhibited resilience, climbing by 1.39% in the last 24 hours to reach $65,839, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

While some observers view Markus’ statement as a lighthearted jest characteristic of his playful approach to the industry, others perceive it as a thought-provoking reflection of Bitcoin’s transformative potential. As Bitcoin continues to gain mainstream acceptance and adoption, the notion of a $1 million price target, once deemed extravagant, appears increasingly plausible.

Bitcoin’s recent price fluctuations underscore the volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency market. Despite its volatility, Bitcoin has maintained a growth trajectory and garnered significant attention from investors and institutions alike. However, factors such as regulatory developments, market sentiment, and technological advancements continue to influence its price dynamics.

The future of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency

As Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies become increasingly integrated into traditional financial systems, discussions surrounding their long-term viability and potential continue to evolve. While skeptics caution against speculative fervor, proponents argue that cryptocurrencies hold the potential to reshape the global economy and disrupt traditional financial paradigms.



Billy Markus’ light-hearted call for Bitcoin to reach $1 million per coin while he sleeps encapsulates the playful spirit that has characterized his involvement in cryptocurrency. While his remark may be seen as whimsical, it also serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of the cryptocurrency market and the potential for digital assets to redefine the future of finance.