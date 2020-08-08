IOTA is proceeding with the initial stages to complete IOTA 2.0. The website’s main aim included tracking and following the process involved in the removal of the previous coordinator used by the network.

If this is carried out successfully, the process will give birth to the new IOTA 2.0. In light of the movement’s success, IOTA would complete the migration to a decentralized and scalable DLT.

The coordinator of the network is pivotal to its activities as it carries out various transactions, including signing on transactions.

Still considered a remarkable event in the crypto industry is the debut of the Coordicide website in the second quarter of 2019.

The coordinator on the network would be changed in the upgrade

The coordinator deals with various issues on the network with the signing, providing the ability to eliminate any double spending on the network.

In conclusion, the coordinator acts as a security guard for the network majorly against hackers who will aim to exploit the decentralized and scalable DLT.

According to the developers at IOTA, it is difficult to remove the core aspect of the network, which is the coordinator. To successfully carry this action out, the developers have said they will break it down into three core stages.

3 crucial stages to a decentralized and scalable DLT

To fully and effectively carry out the stages of the completion of the IOTA 2.0, the firm says they have named the stages after the making of honey.

The firm said the first stage, Pollen, will be the research stage, and specific attacks would be carried out to test the network’s security. After the completion of the first stage, the final blueprint of the IOTA 2.0 will be created.

The second stage is called Nectar; this stage will witness the full implementation of the Coordicide on the testnet. The main idea behind this stage is to test for weaknesses and bugs in the network leading to the full launch.

The developers say that a rewards-based system would be created for developers who would help them identify bugs.

The final phase, called Honey, will see the full and final implementation of the coordinator. Before the launch, the network would have undergone so many security and network tests.

According to the firm, Honey is the codename for the operation to see the IOTA 2.0 move to the new decentralized and scalable DLT network.