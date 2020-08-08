The issue of determining the exact Ethereum supply has snowballed into a controversy with everybody chipping in with their views. Now, industry-leader Vitalik Buterin has also shared his views on the subject. He has commented that the exact Ethereum supply can only be determined up to a rough extent.

As the matter escalates, we will likely see even more crypto experts share their views. Nevertheless, Vitalik Buterin is in no mood to take any of the figures expressed so far seriously. Presently, there is a trend on Twitter wherein anyone who predicts the exact number of Ethereum supply will receive a bounty. It is attracting a lot of engagement as ‘Tweeple’ are busy exploring ETH technically to reach the exact figure.

Tweeple going crazy over Ethereum supply figure

As Ethereum supply craze grips Twitter, there’s a whole set of ETH-related figures emerging from the various corners. It is widely believed that the total number of Ethereum is close to an exact number. A programmer at MakerDao, Marc-Andre Dumas, claims that he has stumbled upon the code to find out the precise Ethereum supply number.

Quick script to compute the total eth supply. Gives a result close to etherscan, but don't trust me and etherscan, review the code and run it yourself.https://t.co/dnDFTs6YlO pic.twitter.com/9ECDtF1509 — Marc-André Dumas (@marcandu) August 7, 2020

He has tweeted about the development claiming that his figures are exact.

Experts have started to enter the arena

However, Vitalik Buterin, ETH co-founder, is not impressed and replied that the number put forth by Marc-Andre Dumas is not even close to the exact figure and is merely a rough estimate. Vitalik further adds that various individuals are trying to find various estimates in an effort to catch the bug. He also elaborated about the rewards for successful number hunters.

Let’s see if ETH fans can unearth this mystery. The whole argument would become an exercise in vain in case users can’t get close to the exact Ethereum supply number. It can also flare up any ETH related fear or reveal vulnerability. However, it would be interesting to see if Vitalik can shed further light on ETH supply figures.