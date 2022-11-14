logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

CZ & Binance leading the industry recovery fund initiative, what to expect?

CZ & Binance leading the industry recovery fund initiative, what to expect?
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Binance has formed an industry recovery fund to save crypto projects in a liquidity crisis.
  • The fund is aimed at reducing further cascading negative effects of FTX’s collapse.
  • Justin Sun said Tron DAO, Huobi and Poloniex will partake in the initiative to

FTX’s liquidity ordeal and eventual bankruptcy declaration last Friday is unarguably a disruptive hit to the stability of the cryptocurrency market. While FTX’s users directly lost billions in stuck crypto-assets, even non-users were indirectly affected as the incident triggered downside pressure to major cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin. 

Binance forms industry recovery fund initiative to cushion crypto projects

To this moment, investors’ anxiety still lingers following several market information and on-chain data that spook this contagion could spread to other cryptocurrency projects. On a positive note, however, the largest crypto exchange Binance is stepping in with an “industry recovery fund” initiative to “reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX.”

Binance CEO, Chengpeng Zhao, revealed the new development in a tweet on Monday, stating that the industry recovery fund will target “strong” ecosystem projects in a liquidity challenge. However, crypto projects and companies like FTX that engage in dubious and fraudulent practices would not qualify for the so-called Industry Recovery Fund. 

“Binance is forming an industry recovery fund, to help projects who are otherwise strong but in a liquidity crisis. More details to come soon,” Zhao said. “Liars or fraud never qualify as strong projects. This is for other projects in the ecosystem.”

Among other things, the Binance-led industry recovery fund initiative would help to shore up cryptocurrency projects exposed to FTX collapse, which would essentially help sustain prices from further plunging. 

Who’s joining the Binance industry recovery fund initiative?

Binance CEO said the initiative is open to other industry players with cash, who are willing to co-invest. Justin Sun is among the first people that indicated interest to partake in the initiative. Sun precisely noted that Tron DAO, Huobi exchange, and Poloniex, “will participate in this industry recovery fund and help good builders and developers to recover from the crisis.”

Other notable industry figures like Simon Dixon are also willing to join the initiative.

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

CZ & Binance leading the industry recovery fund initiative, what to expect?
14 November, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT continues sideways at $5.80, further decline incoming?
14 November, 2022
2 mins read
Michael Grieves, father of the Digital Twins, to headline the conferences at IOT Solutions World Congress￼
14 November, 2022
2 mins read
Revenuecenter.com review - Get All Your Answers About This Online Broker - The Revenue Center review
14 November, 2022
2 mins read
OnlineJustice.com Review: How to Protect Yourself with Online Justice - Online Justice Review
14 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

With Alameda going down, we take a look at who are the other VCs that co-invested with Alameda
14 November, 2022
2 mins read
Learning from the FTX collapse: Are centralized exchanges really safe?
13 November, 2022
2 mins read
Hong Kong takes a strong stand on crypto amidst FTX saga
13 November, 2022
2 mins read
Binance's CZ makes bold promise; is he reiterating his title as the crypto lord?
13 November, 2022
2 mins read
SBF, FTX, Alameda - the red flags were all there; how did we miss them?
12 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here