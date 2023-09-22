CZ, Binance asks court to ignore SEC’s silly lawsuit

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance, led by its audacious CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, is clapping back at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With a confidence only a global cryptocurrency exchange can muster, the company is pushing the court to dismiss the SEC’s lawsuit that seems more like a desperate attempt at clamping down on the crypto sector than a valid regulatory concern.

Regulatory Overreach or Desperate Grasp for Control?

It’s hard not to see the undertones of the lawsuit against Binance as a last-ditch effort by the SEC to control the rapidly-evolving digital currency landscape.

The court filing on Sept. 21, highlighted how Binance and its fearless leader, CZ, believe the SEC is retroactively playing referee in a game where the rules haven’t even been set.

Is it fair to punish players for alleged fouls when the rulebook was introduced mid-match? According to Binance, the financial watchdog’s attempt to regulate the crypto realm is based on laws that don’t quite apply. One can’t help but wonder if the SEC is trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.

While the SEC claims to be the guardian of securities, their 60-page petition doesn’t put forth any clear rules for the crypto sector prior to slapping Binance with a lawsuit.

That seems to be the crux of the matter: acting first, laying down regulations later. Binance’s lawyers went further, suggesting the regulator is contorting existing securities laws to bring them within their domain.

The American Offshoot Joins the Fray

It’s not just the global entity feeling the pressure. Binance.US, the American counterpart of Binance—officially titled BAM Trading Services Inc.—is equally unimpressed.

Not to be left out, they filed their own 56-page dismissal request on the very same day. This suggests a united front against what they likely see as unwarranted regulatory aggression.

Now, one could argue this is the SEC merely doing its job, maintaining market integrity. Yet, their actions come suspiciously close on the heels of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) allegations, which were brought forth against Binance three months prior.

It seems the exchange is the hot target for American regulatory bodies, and one can’t help but ask, “Why the fixation?” Binance has faced tangible ramifications from these legal battles.

The American arm, Binance.US, saw its trading activity nosedive by over 98% from September 2022. The consequences didn’t stop at the numbers. Binance.US had to make some tough decisions, letting go of almost a third of its workforce.

Even its top leadership wasn’t safe. President and CEO Brian Shroder waved the white flag, deciding to leave the company. It’s clear that Binance and its American offshoot are not going down without a fight.

They seem determined to combat the regulatory bodies’ attempts to curb their operations based on what appears to be hastily constructed arguments and misinterpretations of the existing laws.

Only time will tell if the courts lean towards the audacious mindset of Binance or side with the SEC in its increasingly desperate attempt to regulate the crypto realm.

One thing’s for certain: with outspoken leaders like CZ at the helm, Binance won’t be silenced easily. As the case unravels, the crypto world watches with bated breath.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.