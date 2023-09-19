How this crypto turmoil showcases its true potential

TL;DR Breakdown

Cryptocurrency is an industry that’s had its ups and downs, particularly recently. But rather than write it off entirely, we need to examine how these challenges only underscore the genuine potential of the technology.

Crypto Faces a Watershed Moment

The crypto landscape has seen better days. A domino effect of setbacks started with the collapse of FTX in November 2022, highlighting a challenging year riddled with declining prices and scandalous events that significantly tarnished the image of the industry.

Even major players like Binance and Coinbase couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has clamped down, alleging trading violations that have undoubtedly caused ripples of concern among crypto enthusiasts and investors. These big-league endorsements and multimillion-dollar ad campaigns?

They now seem a distant memory from 2021 when the sector was flush with optimism and funds. Fast forward to today, and investor enthusiasm has waned. The promise of blockchain technology, which just a couple of years ago seemed like the beacon of a new financial era, now grapples with skepticism.

And let’s not even start on the blockchain projects that couldn’t stand the test of real-world application. Remember when the Australian stock exchange aimed to upgrade to a blockchain-based platform?

That endeavor was short-lived. And what of TradeLens, that ambitious supply chain solution brainchild of Maersk and IBM? Gone before it truly began.

Yet, Glimmers of Promise Still Shine

However, in this storm of disillusionment, a few sturdy vessels are weathering the storm. Tokenisation, the process of transforming traditional assets into digital form and placing them on a blockchain, is drawing the attention of significant market players.

BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, even dubbed it the “next generation for markets”. In the same vein, the London Stock Exchange Group is moving ahead with plans to offer an all-inclusive blockchain solution.

However, it’s not just the success stories in blockchain that we need to focus on. While advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have been turning heads in the finance sector, this doesn’t spell doom for blockchain. If anything, it presents an opportunity for them to coalesce.

Banks have been quick to adopt AI for data analysis, and even crime detection, but this emphasis on tech-enhanced security could pave the way for blockchain to play a more significant role in the industry.

The decentralised nature of blockchain can significantly bolster consumer and bank record security. A decentralized ledger, resistant to tampering and fraud, can be the bastion of security the financial industry needs. But all this hinges on one essential factor: will the wider crypto industry pass the test of regulator scrutiny?

Moreover, while the SEC continues to dig deeper into the nuances of crypto, its potential remains undeniable. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is challenging the very structure of traditional banking, bypassing the need for intermediaries.

It’s time to stop equating the inherent value of blockchain with the speculative bubbles that occasionally surround it. To dismiss it entirely is to ignore its substantial real-world application potential. While naysayers might argue about the practicality of blockchain, its potential applications can’t be denied.

