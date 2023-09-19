Tom Emmer on crypto’s role in 2024 election

Description As the 2024 election creeps closer, crypto isn’t merely lurking in the shadows of U.S. politics. Tom Emmer, the Majority Whip of the United States House of Representatives and a staunch crypto advocate, believes that many electoral candidates might be sleeping on a politically-charged ticking bomb: the digital asset world and the waves it’s making … Read more

As the 2024 election creeps closer, crypto isn’t merely lurking in the shadows of U.S. politics. Tom Emmer, the Majority Whip of the United States House of Representatives and a staunch crypto advocate, believes that many electoral candidates might be sleeping on a politically-charged ticking bomb: the digital asset world and the waves it’s making in both state and federal politics.

A Generational Tug-of-War in Digital Space

U.S. politics, much like most facets of American life, is experiencing a generational tug-of-war. On one side, you have a younger, more technologically savvy cohort that understands and values the privacy and autonomy that cryptocurrencies offer.

On the opposite end are the seasoned lawmakers who seem lost in the digital jargon, potentially crafting policies that might stifle the very innovation that crypto embodies.

Tom Emmer strongly feels this generational chasm might lead to a political backlash. He envisions a future where voters could challenge policies that threaten the digital realm. By doing so, they would effectively eliminate legislators who remain out of touch with the realities of our digital age.

This isn’t some vague, dystopian vision either. At least six candidates gunning for office in the 2024 election have already vocalized their stances on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Emmer highlights financial privacy concerns, specifically emphasizing the state’s prying eyes into CBDCs, as a pivotal matter. He asserts that regardless of one’s political leanings – be it Democrat, Republican, or otherwise – the right to personal information remains sacred.

The CBDC Controversy Heats Up

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, might be trailing former President Donald Trump in the Republican polls, but he’s leading the charge against CBDCs.

Earlier this year, DeSantis made waves by signing a Florida bill into law, aiming to curtail the usage of a federally issued digital dollar in the Sunshine State.

His disdain for CBDCs is clear, and he vows to axe them completely if he wins the presidential race. His sentiments echo those of other candidates like Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. But are they all missing a point?

Emmer thinks so. He doesn’t throw CBDCs out with the bathwater. Instead, he believes they can exist, but only under stringent conditions: they must be open, permissionless, and more importantly, private. He likens CBDCs to cash – a mode of transaction that guarantees user privacy and isn’t hounded by unsolicited scrutiny.

Emmer’s Legislative Moves: A Deeper Look

Emmer isn’t just bluster and big talk. He’s walking the talk, pushing for legislation that reflects his and many others’ concerns about CBDCs. He’s behind a bill that seeks to handcuff the Federal Reserve, preventing them from releasing a CBDC in the U.S.

Additionally, he’s also supporting an appropriations amendment, a strategic move that could cripple the Securities and Exchange Commission’s capability to pursue enforcement on crypto establishments.

Yet, this topic isn’t just confined to whispers and murmurs in political circles. On September 20, the House Financial Services Committee is slated to converge for a pivotal session, focusing on the Digital Dollar Pilot Prevention Act.

This legislation, if passed, could jam the gears, halting the Fed from kickstarting CBDC pilot programs unless they receive a green light from Congress. Bottomline is as the clock ticks closer to the 2024 election, crypto’s role in shaping and influencing U.S. politics can’t be ignored.

While some candidates might be playing down its significance, figures like Emmer are highlighting the need to approach this domain with caution, understanding, and respect for the privacy of citizens. Only time will tell if crypto becomes a game-changer or just another footnote in the annals of U.S. political history.

