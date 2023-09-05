Crypto bull run predicted by Bernstein because of this

TL;DR Breakdown

The winds of change are sweeping through the cryptocurrency landscape. With the dust settling from Grayscale’s pivotal court victory against the SEC, there’s a palpable shift in the dynamics of the market. And it’s not just the casual trader who’s watching this space; the titans of institutional finance are taking center stage.

The Rise of the Institutions

In previous years, the retail investor, the everyday person, drove the bull cycles. But the current indications are different. The crypto market’s recent stagnation, in spite of promising triggers, isn’t cause for alarm. Instead, it signifies the beginning of a new era, characterized by a more methodical, calculated approach, one spearheaded by institutional behemoths.

Why the change? Look no further than a series of court successes, coupled with increased chances for ETFs and burgeoning institutional interest. Bernstein’s Gautam Chhugani put it aptly: the budding cycle, though slower to ignite, is rooted in a robust foundation. With clearer regulatory parameters and strategic long-term players making their entry, the stage seems set for a transformative bull surge.

Last week offered a glimpse of this potential. Bitcoin’s price shot up by over 7% in the wake of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruling in favor of Grayscale. This financial powerhouse, represented by its GBTC ticker, received a green light to morph its renowned bitcoin trust into an ETF. But alas, the euphoria was short-lived. By the time the SEC hit the pause button on decisions related to the maiden spot bitcoin ETFs, the currency’s gains had dissipated, leaving it lingering under the $26,000 mark.

A Bright Horizon, Not Without Its Shadows

However, it’s crucial not to let the market’s immediate response mislead. As Chhugani points out, the present crypto sphere, plagued by low liquidity and scanty fresh capital, is prone to traders capitalizing on events, often culminating in selling off positive news. But, let’s not misconstrue this absence of continuity as stagnation. Instead, it’s a slow but sure progression towards a novel capitalization cycle.

So, what’s fueling the optimism? The aforementioned ruling, while significant, is a mere stepping stone. It holds the potential to pave the way for the first-ever U.S.-approved bitcoin ETF, an event that could catalyze an unprecedented demand for this digital treasure.

But, there’s a caveat. The specter of regulatory ambiguity, which has loomed large over the crypto world this year, isn’t dissipating anytime soon. Delving into the ruling’s intricacies, one discerns that the SEC’s longstanding concerns, centered on market manipulation and fraud, are still valid. However, with bitcoin futures prices drawing heavily from spot market rates, this argument holds less water, especially since several bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved.

Chhugani’s prognosis? The crypto realm is poised to welcome its inaugural Bitcoin ETF between mid-October and mid-March 2024. And it won’t halt there. This move heralds a colossal commercial boon for asset managers, enabling them to rake in substantial fees from this burgeoning asset category.

Furthermore, as Chhugani suggests, the focus is likely to broaden beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. We’re looking at a future where top blockchains like Solana and Polygon, and even leading DeFi assets, become the talk of the town.

