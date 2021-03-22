TL;DR Breakdown:

Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded 770 JUV to celebrate his 770 career goals.

Juventus is among the few football clubs that launched a digital currency.

The Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the first player to receive the club’s digital currency (JUV) in celebration of his extraordinary record since his football career. As tweeted on Sunday, the award was powered by Socios.com, the leading blockchain-based fan voting, and reward platform.

Juventus, and a number of professional football teams in Spain, released their respective digital currencies to boost fan engagement.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives 770 JUV

As reported, the celebrity football player, Cristiano Ronaldo, received 770 JUV to mark his special goal milestone. Ronaldo has scored a total of 770 goals throughout his football career. Of course, this ranks the Juventus superstar as one of the top-level goal scorers in the entire football history and the highest amongst the active football players.

Besides the cryptocurrency, Cristiano Ronaldo also received a shirt with the word “G.O.A.T.”

During press time, the JUV cryptocurrency was trading at $14.97 on Coinmarketcap. The token currently has a market capitalization above $20 million from a circular supply of 1,315,932 JUV. As Cryptopolitan reported, the cryptocurrency was launched back in 2019 to boost fan engagement with the team. Among other things, the JUV holders are able to vote on what songs should be played during the club’s home games.

Especially since 2020, many professional teams have collaborated with the fan engagement platform, Socios.com to debut their digital currencies. These include Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and so on. Recently, a popular English Premier team, Manchester City, joined the fan token ecosystem by launching its own digital currency dubbed “CITY.” The club became the first English football team to launch a fan token.