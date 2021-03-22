TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s Vechain price prediction is bullish as the market has posted solid gains over the last 24 hours and set a new all-time high at $0.099. Currently, VET is set to retest previous minor resistance at $0.095 as support. If the support holds, we could see further highs later today.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market has turned around over the past hours, and most of it is green. Market leader – Bitcoin is up by 2.4 percent, while Ethereum is up by 1.35 percent. Ripple has spiked towards $0.57 and is up by 14 percent. Will the rest of the market follow later today?

Vechain price prediction: Vechain sets a new all-time high at $0.099, retracement incoming?

VET/USD opened at $0.0937 after several bullish days took it from previous support at $0.072 towards the current all-time high of $0.099. Previously small resistance was seen around $0.095. Therefore, it is likely to act as a support as the Vechain price retraces some of the gains and prepares for another push higher.

Vechain price movement in the last 24 hours

The VET/USD price moved in a range of $0.08963 – $0.09902, indicating a good amount of volatility. Meanwhile, trading volume has decreased by 8.57 percent and totals $1.3 billion, indicating a reduction in market interest. The total market cap stands at $6.2 billion, ranking the coin in 18th place overall.

VET/USD 4-hour chart – VET set to retrace after a strong move higher over the last 24 hours

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Vechain rejecting further upside for now after it peaked just below the $1 mark. Therefore, we are likely to see some retracement over the next hours as VET prepares for another push higher and a breakout of the so-long awaited $1 mark.

VET/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Overall, Vechain has had an excellent performance this month. After finding support around $0.035 at the end of February, the market bounced and pushed through resistance at $0.046. What followed was a several-week rally towards the new all-time high of $0.099.

The Vechain price posted several both higher highs and lows as it traded with equal momentum throughout the month. A clear trend line along the several higher lows has been established.

Therefore, it could serve as crucial support if VET retraces further than the current minor support at $0.095. Further horizontal support for VET is seen at $0.09. If VET retraces so far, another entry could be taken as we are likely to see the market break above the $1 mark later this week.

Ultimately, much depends on how far the price will retrace from the current swing high. If the ascending trendline is broken, we expect a much deeper retracement that could last for several weeks. This means that the ascending trendline is a key technical indicator to watch out for over the upcoming days.

Alternatively, if the Vechain price holds support around $0.095, we could see the market break through the $1 mark later today. However, keep in mind that entering a long position after such a long rally is highly risky as a sharp reversal could be made at any moment in case the previously mentioned support levels fail to hold.

Vechain Price Prediction: Conclusion

Vechain price prediction is bullish as the market continues to move with a very strong bullish momentum. Some retracement will likely be made over the next hours as the Vechain price prepares to retest minor support at $0.095 and establish a new higher swing low. From there, we should see Vechain push higher and break above the $1 mark.

