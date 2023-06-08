Controversy arises as Microsoft, Google test AI search ads

TL;DR Breakdown

A storm brews in the digital realm as Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google experiment with inserting advertisements into their Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations.

This new tactic, bereft of an opt-out feature, has ruffled feathers across brands and sparked potential backlash from the ad buying industry.

The Race of the Tech Titans

Microsoft and Google are in a sprint to infuse their search engines with advanced AI technology capable of generating written responses to open-ended inquiries.

This innovation could revolutionize the way advertisers reach consumers through search result advertisements, an industry projected to rise by 10% and reach $286 billion in value this year, according to research firm MAGNA.

Microsoft is trial-testing ads within its Bing AI chatbot, an endeavor initiated in February. Microsoft’s strategy involves transposing some conventional search ads and integrating them into AI-produced responses.

Google, on the other hand, will exploit existing search ads for an early-test feature dubbed Search Generative Experience, as confirmed by Jerry Dischler, Google’s General Manager of ads.

Both corporations assert that their experiments with ads in generative AI are in the nascent stage and actively involve advertisers’ input and feedback.

Advertisers’ Reservations

Nevertheless, these strategies have encountered skepticism. Advertisers are apprehensive about their marketing resources being funneled into features that cater to a limited user base.

In general, advertisers demand authority over their ads’ online placements and are cautious about their ads being displayed alongside unsuitable content.

Addressing these concerns, both Microsoft and Google assured that their existing search engine safeguards, including lists of blocked keywords, will apply to their AI search features.

These protections are especially critical as both companies have heavily invested in generative AI, making it crucial to generate revenue from these resources.

Investments include Microsoft’s significant stake in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and Google’s $400 million investment in Anthropic, an OpenAI competitor.

Straining Trust

The unconsented use of brands for new ad placement tests has strained advertiser relationships, with industry insiders describing the practice as non-standard.

This resulted in multiple large advertisers momentarily suspending their ad spending on Microsoft, including Wells Fargo, which has maintained some of its ad budget off Microsoft.

Despite the backlash, Microsoft remains optimistic about the introduction of new Bing ad formats. Lynne Kjolso, Microsoft’s Vice President of Global Partner and Retail Media, emphasized the aim of a “seamless” transition for advertisers.

The unfolding controversy underscores the broader tension between tech platforms offering potentially superior AI solutions for advertisers and the resulting loss of control by these advertisers.

Some have expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in the new systems, particularly surrounding how these AI-driven systems decide ad placements and the absence of clear reporting mechanisms.

Regardless of the controversy, both Microsoft and Google remain committed to refining the integration of AI in their ad placements. Both tech giants are prioritizing the creation of transparency reports, addressing the concerns of ad agencies.

Their commitment also extends to establishing controls to prevent ads from appearing alongside inaccurate or ‘hallucination’ AI responses.

The world watches as the drama unfolds, marking a significant milestone in the development and integration of AI into our daily digital interactions.

