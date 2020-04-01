Coinsbit store announced that its clients will have the chance to shop on major e–commerce sites such as Alibaba and Amazon. Consecutively, Coinsbit plans to open its stores to the world by March 2020.

Coinsbit is a crypto-exchange platform that allows fiat-to-crypto trading alongside crypto-to-crypto trading, and deposits can also be made through Visa/Mastercard rather than just bank wire transfer.

Clients who have their digital assets on Coinsbit will now choose from the list of commodities on its site and pay with much more stable coins such as USDT and USDN. As the market develops, the Coinsbit list of cryptocurrencies will grow as the crypto market matures.

Provide digital assets payments options

The aim of this move is to issue crypto enthusiasts with an opportunity to shop for commodities globally, using their digital assets. The solution will help clients to shop on Ali–express or E–bay by just one click, without necessarily leaving the Coinsbit site, and use their available crypto balances.

The payment process is smooth and stress-free as clients do not have to withdraw their digital coins and convert them to local currencies through bank cards for buying commodities online. Also, clients do not need to create other accounts with the e–commerce sites as the links are direct from the Coinsbit store.

Coinsbit store has solved many bureaucratic processes and increased the use of cryptocurrencies on their platform, therefore being a trailblazer in innovations in the crypto era. In order to create their store, Coinsbit held an IEO where clients had the opportunity to buy a token at 0.0000001 BTC.

Promotion for clients who hold the tokens

The most unique thing about the token is the opportunity to get affiliate discounts and get access to products that could be on promotion for clients who hold the tokens.

After the provision of the IEO, the price of the token surged by 280 percent which is a good indicator that the community is gathering more interest in the trading site. The ability to buy commodities from a crypto exchange site is very huge and cannot be overlooked.

Coinsbit store also conducted the burning of the CNB exchange by March 2020. The remaining 10 percent which added up to 150 million tokens was burned on March 30th. These are the tokens that the exchange received as disposal for services provided.

Coinsbit store to roll out another IEO

The developers plan to roll out another IEO to raise money for the creation of Coinsbit’s over the counter platform which will facilitate B2P transactions from April 2020. The platform will partner will more than 55 local currencies from all regions. The partners will be approved and will undergo verification measures for the safety of over the counter transactions.

Clients will be able to buy coins over the counter and have it reflected on their balances on the site. Clients will also sell their digital assets and got fiat through bank cards. These transactions will be authorized by escrow service to guarantee the safety of all the trading parties. The second IEO will be conducted on 3rd April 2020.

