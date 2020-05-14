Coinflip, an ATM provider, based in Chicago, has announced that it would start crypto OTC trades for residents of the United States of America, which is CoinFlip preferred.

The new development will provide their customer base with a new feature that will see transaction requirements reduced as compared to previous times. Announcing the news on CoinFlip’s official handle on Twitter, the firm noted that clients can now buy and sell crypto with wire transfers, which makes it the easiest way to conduct crypto OTC (over-the-counter).

Wide range of crypto OTC trades available

CoinFlipdeals in over 600 crypto across the United States, which enables users to buy and sell different cryptos quickly. Majorly, the most crypto savvy individual prefers the ATM method, which provides individuals the direct access to buy and sell crypto to the OTC, which will see individuals buy crypto through an exchange or a broker.

CoinFlip CEO and co-founder, Daniel Polotsky stated that their high-value clients requirecrypto OTC trades because they need to process their vast bulk of transactions. In the CEO’s words, he said:

The new OTC facility will provide people with the kind of features that is used by the most important client list which majorly all exchanges reserve for a client with bulk assets transactions.

Step by step procedure for crypto OTC trades

The company has stated that they will accord maximum care to guide a customer who registers on the program through the steps needed to sign up for crypto OTC trades. The customers would be given detailed explanations on how to operate and process their transactions from the beginning to the end, which is usually the sale.

The service is currently usable in the United States for now, but the CEO has promised that it will spread to other parts of the globe in the coming months.