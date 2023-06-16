Coinbase’s 4% USDC rewards shake up the market amid SEC charges

TL;DR Breakdown

In a move aimed at attracting more users and bolstering its position in the market, popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced on June 15th that it is now offering a special 4% incentive on USD Coin (USDC) holdings. This substantial reward increase comes as a significant upgrade from the previous rate of 2%, effectively doubling the profit potential for USDC users.

Coinbase, known for its innovative services and products, has emphasized its ability to modify its rewards structure according to market conditions. While the new 4% incentive rate has been made available to users within their accounts, the latest edition of the company’s public USDC website has yet to reflect this change.

However, Coinbase’s recent success with its USDC rewards program has been challenging. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently filed charges against the company, accusing it of engaging in illegal securities offers across various areas of its operations. One accusation targets Coinbase’s staking service, claiming it enables customers to profit from their Bitcoin without adhering to the proper regulatory framework.

To distance itself from these allegations and differentiate its services, Coinbase explicitly clarifies on its website that USDC cannot be staked. Nonetheless, eligible users may still be eligible to earn rewards on their USDC holdings.

It is worth noting that, as of now, the SEC still needs to take action against Coinbase’s USDC incentive program. However, the regulatory body did halt the launch of Coinbase’s planned Lend program in 2021, which would have allowed customers to earn a 4% annual percentage yield (APY) interest on their USDC loans.

Interestingly, unlike the Lend program, Coinbase finances its USDC rewards program using its funds. This approach aligns with Coinbase’s involvement in USDC as a member of the CENTRE consortium, emphasizing its commitment to providing attractive incentives to its user base.

As Coinbase continues to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, the increased rewards on USDC holdings present a compelling proposition for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. By offering a competitive 4% incentive, Coinbase aims to solidify its position as a leading cryptocurrency exchange while allowing users to maximize their returns. As the SEC charges loom, the future of Coinbase’s innovative offerings remains an area of keen interest for investors and industry observers.