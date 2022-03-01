TL;DR Breakdown

• American financial group discusses its micro BTC project.

• Crypto investment plan will be linked to the price of the two main tokens on the market.

One of the most dominant commercial groups globally, CME, announced establishing a scheme to support investment in micro BTC. Simultaneously, the financial group will launch Micro Ethereum futures in the last week of March.

The announcements indicate that CME will promote a very attractive crypto investment system since BTC or ETH futures will correspond to a fraction of the official token.

CME’s micro BTC project will attract a large number of US investors

March promises to be the month of crypto, considering several tempting projects for the average investor. Bitcoin is trading today for $43,557 with a trade capitalization of more than $826 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. But Ethereum arrives for $2,922 and a rising capitalization of $351,022 million.

With this value so dominant in both cryptos, not surprisingly, the CME group launches its micro BTC and ETH project in the coming days. The company director indicates that both investment schemes will support existing investments. However, their size will be reduced compared to the plan launched for 2020.

The project will allow the investor to experiment with online trading short and long-term with an expiration system every week.

Micro BTC and ETH plans are very simple. CME’s alternatives will allow the fan to have the Call-Put option and the authority to buy and sell tokens.

Link between micro Bitcoin and ETH futures with the decentralized market

There are many doubts about the micro BTC and ETH futures plan. Among them is how it will be linked to the crypto market. However, the person in charge explains that the investment in micro BTC will be associated with the Ethereum futures value and will share a relationship with the official value of the cryptocurrency.

The micro BTC project plans to open next March 28 through CME. In the next few days, the company could seek regulation of the project to function best. The crypto scheme has no restrictions on investment. However, fans will need to be cautious if they look for the best results.

Bitcoin is recovering, alongside ETH, after a bearish streak that saw it lose over 10 percent of its value. It is likely that with the launch of these Micro investments, both cryptocurrencies will increase in price.