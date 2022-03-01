TL;DR Breakdown

• CoinZoom will host the basketball team’s NFT pieces.

• Utah Jazz promises to launch its most brilliant NFT collection.

The Utah Jazz basketball team recently announced their partnership with crypto platform CoinZoom to get involved in NFT trading. According to reports, this agreement will allow Jazz to publish its virtual pieces within the CoinZoom market.

With over four decades of experience in the sport, Jazz has been crowned the second strongest professional basketball team in the US, but that is not enough for their manager, who is now focusing on the digital market.

The basketball team comes to the NFT market

In the latest advances in NFT commerce, various art pieces NFTs based on music, video games, and sports have been appreciated. Utah Jazz seems to be the new promoter of virtual trading helped by the CoinZoom Exchange.

After the announcement, the basketball team director said that the NFTs purchase will be allowed within the Exchange and that fans can also explore a QR at each position on the court in Vivint Arena. Fans will have to join CoinZoom to enjoy its benefits in acquiring Jazz NFTs.

Utah Jazz opens its non-fungible merchant in various ways to pay, including TDC, ACH, bank transactions, and the NFTs purchase with cryptocurrencies. The team anticipates that followers will have their virtual pieces without covering high commission rates.

CoinZoom and Utah Jazz partnership looks amazing

The crypto platform CoinZoom, with more than a decade in operation, has just made a deal with Utah Jazz that looks amazing. The announcements indicate that the American Exchange will launch a powerful NFT auction where various pieces of equipment will be revealed.

As indicated by the basketball team manager, this partnership will allow CoinZoom to improve its NFT market to grow the Jazz fan community. Using this technology, the user experience will be renewed, and they will feel more involved with the athletes. The sports agent also revealed that Jazz would release several non-fungible collections that the public wants.

The CEO of the exchange believes that his team is eager to reach fans of the sports team through NFTs. However, he recognizes that using all the available tools is arduous.

For September 2021, the Jazz team published their self-named “JAZZXR” schematic showing their first NFTs pieces. The peculiar thing about this collection is that the fan could see it live.

The non-fungible tokens trade could be expanded with this new company linked to the sports world. Jazz will be one of the few basketball teams that pride themselves on having NFTs and will make a huge profit from the project.