TL;DR Breakdown

Crypto gifting is the latest trend for the upcoming holiday season.

Coinbase and Robinhood are allowing fast crypto gifting with customized e-gift cards.

Cash App is allowing users to send crypto gifts directly using debit cards.

Crypto.com has launched unique CRO gift cards.



As holidays are getting closer, what can be a better gift in 2021 than cryptocurrency? Crypto gifting is the latest trend in the industry as popular exchanges are allowing users to send their loved ones digital tokens with customized Christmas gift cards. So, instead of going holiday shopping and waiting in long lines, users can now send digital gifts through their crypto wallets.

2021 has been the best year for cryptocurrency since Bitcoin was first launched in 2009. In fact, crypto projects and startups raised more funds in 2021 than all the previous years combined. The number of blockchain users more than doubled since last year. So, there’s no better gift than cryptocurrency in 2021. Many users are being forced to cash out their crypto due to issues like the stock market crash, Covid-19, and inflation. So, receiving some free Bitcoins or Ethereum gifts at this time would be a blessing for any crypto user.

Crypto gifting made easy and fun by popular exchanges

Popular crypto exchanges are cashing in on this trend. Some of the major exchanges like Coinbase, Crypto.com, Cash App, and Robinhood have introduced crypto gifting features with customized digital gift cards and other unique functions.

Coinbase has launched ‘crypto gifts’ feature across its global platforms to allow fast and easy crypto gifting. The second-largest crypto exchange has partnered with popular artists to create a unique library of digital gift card designs. Users can send crypto gifts to their friends and families in 3 easy steps.

Coinbase Gift a Crypto Feature

Popular US investment app Robinhood will also allow crypto gifting from December 22nd. Robinhood users can choose among the 7 listed cryptocurrencies on the platform and send them as gifts with customized e-cards and holiday messages. The minimum gifting amount is $1 worth of crypto. Robinhood also mentioned that the gifting service will be free on any fees or commissions.

Robinhood Crypto Gifting Feature

There’s also Cash App, the popular mobile payment service which has made crypto gifting a bit more simple and unique. The app is allowing its US users to send traditional stocks and Bitcoin as gifts to other Cash App users. This feature is unique on Cash App because users can send Bitcoins through the app using their debit card or USD balance, without actually owning any BTC or stock. So, you don’t even need to own Bitcoin to gift it.

Crypto.com is taking a different approach by allowing users to send CRO gift cards. These gift cards can be used in popular retail brands, airlines, restaurants, and much more. So, there’s a lot of options out there if you’re willing to gift your loved ones some crypto this Christmas and New Year.