ChainLink price analysis: LINK remains consistent at $7.2

ChainLink price analysis for April 6, 2023, reveals the market following a consistent movement, showing dormant momentum, signifying stability for the LINK market. ChainLink has experienced a decline in value over the past few hours, with the price dropping from $7.5 to $7.1 on April 5, 2023. However, the market has since recovered, and the majority of the lost value has been regained. Presently, ChainLink has increased in value and is currently trading slightly above $7.2.

As of today, April 6, 2023, the current price of Chainlink (LINK) is $7.21, with a 24-hour trading volume of $514.58M, a market capitalization of $3.73B, and a market dominance of 0.31%. In the last 24 hours, the LINK price has decreased by -1.14%.

Chainlink’s highest recorded price was on May 10, 2021, when it reached an all-time high of $52.89, and its lowest recorded price was on September 23, 2017, at an all-time low of $0.126297. The lowest price since its all-time high was $5.36, while the highest price since the last cycle low was $9.45. Currently, the sentiment for Chainlink’s price prediction is bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index shows a score of 63, indicating greed.

The current circulating supply of Chainlink is 517.10M LINK out of a maximum supply of 1.00B LINK, with a yearly supply inflation rate of 10.73%, resulting in the creation of 50.09M LINK in the last year. Chainlink is currently ranked #3 in the DeFi Coins sector and #6 in the Ethereum (ERC20) Tokens sector based on market capitalization.

LINK/USD 1-day price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a declining movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming neither less prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing dormant dynamics. The opening price is $7.24, while the high price appears to be $7.24. Conversely, the low price is present at $7.21, with a close price remaining at $7.21. ChainLink market is undergoing a change of -0.50%.

Based on the current trend for LINK/USD, it appears that the market is being driven by bears as the price is currently trading below the Moving Average price. Additionally, the price of LINK/USD is on a downward trajectory, indicating a decline in the market. There are signs of potential bearish movement in the market. It is expected that the price of LINK may decrease to $7 by the end of the upcoming week.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

According to the ChainLink price analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the cryptocurrency is currently at 50, indicating a stable market for LINK. This suggests that the cryptocurrency is in a neutral phase at present. However, the RSI is displaying a downward trend, which points towards a declining market. The decrease in the RSI score is a result of the dominance of selling activity in the market.

ChainLink price analysis for 7-days

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Opening price appears to be $7.23, while the high price is present at $7.27. Conversely, the low price is present at $7.18, with a change of -0.29% and a close price of $7.20.

Although the current trend for LINK/USD suggests a bullish movement, with the price trading above the Moving Average price, recent market activity has displayed bearish tendencies. In fact, over the past few hours, the market has taken a negative turn, which could result in a decrease in value for ChainLink and strengthen the bearish control over the market.

iLINK/USD 7-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

Based on the Chainlink price analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for LINK is currently at 49, indicating a stable cryptocurrency market. This puts the LINK cryptocurrency in the neutral region, neither oversold nor overbought. Moreover, the RSI appears to be following a linear trajectory. The decrease in the RSI score suggests an equal balance of buying and selling activity in the market.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Based on a Chainlink price analysis, the cryptocurrency is currently in a downward trend with significant potential for further negative activity. The market’s current state indicates a decline with room for further downward movement. Factors contributing to this trend may include increased selling pressure, negative market sentiment, or a lack of bullish catalysts.