ChainLink price analysis: LINK increases to $7.4 after strong bullish interference

ChainLink price analysis for April 5, 2023, the LINK market exhibited a positive trend as evidenced by an upward movement with increasing momentum. On April 4, 2023, the market sentiment for ChainLink was bullish, resulting in an increase in price from $7 to $7.3. Following this, the cryptocurrency continued to gain value, reaching an all-time high of $7.6 on the same day. As of now, ChainLink is trading at $7.4.

As of April 5, 2023, Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a market dominance of 0.32%. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $7.47 with a 24-hour trading volume of $622.77 million. In the last 24 hours, the price of LINK has increased by 1.93%. According to current market sentiment, the outlook for Chainlink is optimistic, while the Fear & Greed Index is indicating 62 (Greed).

Chainlink’s circulating supply currently stands at 517.10 million LINK out of a maximum supply of 1.00 billion LINK. The annual inflation rate for the token is 10.73%, which equates to the creation of 50.09 million LINK in the last year. In terms of market capitalization, Chainlink is currently ranked as the third highest in the DeFi Coins sector and the sixth highest in the Ethereum (ERC20) Tokens sector.

LINK/USD 1-day price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement. The current state of ChainLink’s price indicates a reduction in its susceptibility to volatility, as it demonstrates a more subdued market behavior. The opening price for the current period stands at $7.49, with the highest price noted at $7.5. In contrast, the lowest price is observed at $7.47, and the closing price is recorded at $7.47. Consequently, the ChainLink market reflects a marginal shift of -0.20%.

The LINK/USD price is presently displaying a bullish trend by trending above the Moving Average, indicating market optimism. Despite the bearish trend that has prevailed so far, the recent bullish activity could signal a change in market momentum. Additionally, the upward trend in the LINK/USD price suggests that the market is expanding, bolstering the possibility of a bullish market. As the price nears the moving average band, it could indicate a potential reversal in the near future. However, market trends are dynamic and require close observation to make informed decisions.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

ChainLink price analysis indicates that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 55, indicating a rising cryptocurrency market. The cryptocurrency is presently located in the central neutral zone, with the RSI trending upward, suggesting a growing market. This upward trend in the RSI score is attributed to increased buying activity in the market.

ChainLink price analysis for 7-days

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Opening price appears to be $7.57, while the high price is present at $7.58. Conversely, the low price is at $7.47, with a close price of $7.47, which is at a change of -1.42%.

The LINK/USD price has recently displayed a bullish pattern by surpassing the Moving Average price. The current market trend also indicates a preference for bullishness. Moreover, the market sentiment has turned positive, resulting in a shift in the price’s trajectory toward an upward trend. This shift in the market has led to increased volatility, creating new trading opportunities for market participants.

LINK/USD 7-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 51, indicating a stable cryptocurrency. The LINK cryptocurrency is presently located in the central-neutral region, and the RSI path appears to be trending upward, indicating a growing market. A significant increase in the RSI score is also indicative of prominent buying activities in the market.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

ChainLink price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency is presently following an upward trend, indicating the possibility of further positive movement. Moreover, the current state of the market is neutral, suggesting the potential for a shift towards either a bullish or bearish extreme. The market exhibits significant potential for growth towards the upward end, indicating a positive outlook for investors.