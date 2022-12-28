logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

ChainLink price analysis: LINK decreases by 4.03% after strong bearish interference

ChainLink price analysis: LINK decreases by 3.77% after strong bearish interference

TL;DR Breakdown

  • ChainLink price analysis is bearish today.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $8.4.
  • The strongest support is present at $5.4.

ChainLink price analysis for December 28, 2022, reveals the market following a downward movement, showing decreasing momentum, signifying negativity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained bearish over the past few hours. On December 27, 2022, the price reached from $6 to $5.6. However, the market increased in value soon after and gained more value. Moreover, ChainLink has increased and reached $5.7, just moving onto the $6 mark.

Chainlink price today is $ 5.73 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 497.77M, a market cap of $ 2.91B, and a market dominance of 0.36%. The LINK price decreased by 4.03% in the last 24 hours. Chainlink reached its highest price on May 10, 2021, when it was trading at its all-time high of $52.89. The lowest price since its ATH was $5.36 (cycle low). The highest LINK price since the last cycle low was $9.45 (cycle high). The Chainlink price prediction sentiment is currently bearish.

LINK/USD 1-day price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a declining movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming neither less prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing dormant dynamics. The opening price is $5.74, while the high price appears to be $5.75. Conversely, the low price is present at $5.73, with a close price remaining at $5.73. ChainLink market is undergoing a change of -0.22%.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bears. However, the LINK/USD price appears to be moving downward, illustrating a decreasing market. The market appears to be showing bearish potential.

image 552
LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35 showing a slightly undervalued cryptocurrency market. This means that cryptocurrency is just under the lower-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move downward, indicating a declining market. The dominance of selling activities causes the RSI score to decline.

ChainLink price analysis for 7-days

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Opening price appears to be $5.76, while the high price is present at $5.77. Conversely, the low price is present at $5.72, with a change of -0.58% and a close price of $5.72.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. However, the market’s trend seems to have shown bearish tendencies in the last few hours. Moreover, the market has decided on a negative movement, which will decrease the value and strengthen the bearish control on the market.

image 553
LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 39, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the LINK cryptocurrency falls in the lower-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a downward movement. The decline in the RSI score also means dominant selling activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency follows a declining trend with much room for activity on the negative extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a declining approach, as it shows the potential to move further downwards.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Narmin

Narmin

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

Related News

Hot Stories

Litecoin price analysis: LTC falls below $68.00, further downside ahead
28 December, 2022
3 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK decreases by 4.03% after strong bearish interference
28 December, 2022
3 mins read
Important Things Beginners Should Know About the Ogrin of Crypto
28 December, 2022
3 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Bearish momentum degrades ADA price to $0.2522
28 December, 2022
3 mins read
SBF in book talks with Big Short writer, Peter Schiff says it'll be made from lies
28 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Five tokens that you should NOT buy in 2023
28 December, 2022
3 mins read
Kraken to cease operations for the second time in Japan
28 December, 2022
3 mins read
SBF case assigned to a high-profile judge  in Trump case
28 December, 2022
3 mins read
Crypto trader frauds $110M of Mango Markets exchange
28 December, 2022
3 mins read
Roundup: Firms that led the 2022 bear market
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here