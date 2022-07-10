logo
Ethereum
$ 1,151.05 3.56%
Solana
$ 35.63 4.90%
Dogecoin
$ 0.066049 3.67%
ApeCoin
$ 4.64 5.52%
Bitcoin
$ 20,536.00 3.71%
BNB
$ 231.73 2.19%
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Chainlink price analysis: LINK drops 6 percent, stays trapped in horizontal trend

Chainlink price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Chainlink price dropped 6 percent on daily chart
  • Price remains trapped in horizontal trend below all moving averages
  • More buying impetus required to break out of current trend

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today as price made a failed attempt to break out of a horizontal trend that has been in place since July 06, 2022. Over the past 24 hours, LINK declined over 6 percent to move as low as $6.18. LINK has remained trapped in side a sideways trend below the $7 mark and a breakout could only occur if more buying impetus is added to the market. Currently, the market remains in control of bears with price keeping the possibility of moving down to the $6 support over the next 24 hours. Chainlink trading volume fell 30 percent over the past 24 hours, whereas market cap fell 4 percent to move down to $2,886,697,304.

The larger cryptocurrency market fell into the hands of bears once again over the past 24 hours, with all major cryptocurrencies recording damaging declines in price. Bitcoin fell 4 percent to move below the $21,000 mark, while Ethereum moved down to $1,100 with a similar drop. Among leading Altcoins, Cardano shed 4 percent to sit at $0.46, whereas Ripple dipped 6 percent to move down to $0.32. Dogecoin also dropped 4 percent to move as low as $0.66, while Solana and Polkadot moved down to $36.94 and $6.83, respectively.

Screenshot 2022 07 11 at 12.20.40 AM
Chainlink price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Chainlink price analysis: LINK remains below crucial moving averages on 24-hour chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Chainlink price analysis, price can be seen facing successive rejections at the $7 mark and falling into an extended sideways pattern. LINK price has been unable to move above the $7 resistance point since June 27, 2022, staying in a narrow range between support at $6 and resistance. However, over the next 24 hours LINK could breach the $6 resistance if buyer consolidation doesn’t come into the market.

LINKUSDT 2022 07 11 10 57 08
Chainlink price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

Price remains below the 20 and 50 exponential moving averages (EMAs) and the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The 24-hour relative strength index (RSI) sits at 43.15 and appears to be heading downwards, showing receding market valuation for LINK. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve is forming lower lows and could make a bearish divergence over the coming trading sessions. To maintain above support at $6, Chainlink will need to increase its volume level and attract bulls into the market. Unless a breakout happens, LINK price is set to remain between the narrow range at $5.34 and $7.53.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Razi Khan

Razi Khan

A Master's graduate in Renewable Energy Systems from England, UK, Razi is a tech-enthusiast. He's served as a content specialist for BlockPublisher in the US and has been an avid member of the crypto space as a journalist, trader, investor and analyst since 2018.

Related News

Hot Stories

Chainlink price analysis: LINK drops 6 percent, stays trapped in horizontal trend
11 July, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Polkadot Daily Price Analyses – 10 July Roundup
11 July, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: Bounce back fades as BTC retests $20,700
11 July, 2022
2 mins read
XYO Price Prediction 2022-2031: Is XYO a Good Investment?
10 July, 2022
2 mins read
Request Price Prediction 2022-2031: Is REQ a buy?
10 July, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

United Nations: Kenya leads Africa in cryptocurrency ownership
10 July, 2022
2 mins read
Elon Musk pulls the plug on the $44B Twitter deal, prompting lawsuits
09 July, 2022
2 mins read
KeyFi CEO set to drag Celsius to court
09 July, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin Premium spikes thanks to Coinbase Pro Buyers
08 July, 2022
2 mins read
Uprise lost $20 million shorting Luna
07 July, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us