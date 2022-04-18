ChainLink price analysis: LINK loses tremendous value at $13.2

TL;DR Breakdown

ChainLink price prediction appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistance is present at $18.5.

The trading price of ChainLnk is $13.2.

The ChainLink price analysis for April 18, 2022, reveals the market following a bearish movement, obtaining significant negative momentum, signifying a loss of positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained negative over the past few hours. On April 17, 2022, the price crashed and went from $14.6 to $13.7. As a result, the market continued depreciating soon after and lost most of its value. Moreover, ChainLink has declined and devalued the price to $13.2.

The current price of ChainLink is $13.2, with a trading volume of $508,105,511. ChainLink has been down 8.49% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #23 with a live market cap of $6,191,616,045.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to undergoing variable change on either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $14.6, which serves as the strongest resistance for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $13.3, which serves as another resistance point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bears. The LINK/USD price appears to break the support, breaking and market and potentially reversing the movement.

LINK/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34, showing an undervalued cryptocurrency stock. This means that the cryptocurrency falls into the devaluation region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move slightly upward, indicating an increasing market. The dominance of buying activity causes the increasing RSI score.

ChainLink Price Analysis for 1-day: LINK market downward biased

The ChainLink price Analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $18.5, which serves as the strongest resistance for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $12.3, which serves as the most substantial support for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bearish dynamics in the last few days. As a result, the market has decided on a negative approach. However, the support is expected to break, and as a result of the breakout, the price may start moving upward, and the market may start opening its volatility. This change could prove to play a valuable part in the development of the cryptocurrency and possibly increase its value.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The ChainLink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 36, signifying an undervalued cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls below the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a slight downward movement. The low RSI score also means dominant selling activity.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

The ChainLink price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency follows a downward trend with much room for activity on the negative extreme. The market’s current condition appears to be very unpredictable, as it shows potential to move to either extreme. However, the breakout suggests that the market could possibly move towards the positive extreme, so it’s safe to assume that the bulls will take over the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.