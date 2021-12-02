TL;DR Breakdown

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today.

Strong resistance is present at $26.4.

Support for LINK/USD is present at $24.1.

Chainlink faced rejection at $25.3 as LINK started to decline during the late hours yesterday, and the decline continued today as well. However, LINK managed to get support, and some upwards price movement has been observed recently. The current bullish wave has formed a short-term upwards pattern as the coin has been rising for the past few days, while the overall trend has been bearish.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart: Price drops as bears intervene in the bullish trend

The 1-day price chart for Chainlink price analysis shows the price declined from $25.3 to $24.8 today and is trading hands at the later value at the time of writing. The LINK/USD pair reports a loss of 4.58 percent in price value over the last 24 hours and a loss of 6.03 percent over the past week. The trading volume has also decreased by 5.65 percent, and the market cap suffered by 4.76 percent.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility for the crypto pair is quite high despite the price fluctuations being small after 26th November. The price is trading below the Bollinger band average, which is standing at $27.4, representing the resistance level and the lower end of the Bollinger bands is present at $21.6, representing the support level for LINK.

The relative strength index (RSI) is trading in the lower half of the neutral zone and is present at index 37, though the indicator is still in the neutral zone but shows sellers outpowering the buyers in the market for LINK/USD.

Chainlink price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour price chart for Chainlink price analysis shows the coin corrected for 12 hours continuously, including the first hours of today’s trading session. However, during the last eight hours, an improvement in price was observed as the bulls managed to make a comeback.

LINK/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is comparatively mild on the 4-hour chart; the price stepped below the average line of the Bollinger bands during the past hours, which was representing the support level for the coin, which now turned into a resistance level at $25.3. The RSI, after sinking into the lower half of the neutral zone, shows a little upwards curve hinting at the recently started buying activity as it trades at index 46.

Overall the technical indicators are also favoring the bearish side as a majority of 15 technical indicators are giving sell signals, including the SMAs, EMAs, the MACD oscillator. On the other hand, only one technical indicator is giving a buy signal, which is the momentum oscillator. The remaining 10 technical indicators stand neutral and do not issue any signal for buying or selling.

Chainlink price analysis: Conclusion

The Chainlink price analysis for today favors bears as the price level is below then yesterday’s price cap. However, we anticipate LINK to continue upside for the coming hours as the price has been elevated during the last hours before continuing downside later today.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.