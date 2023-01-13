logo
Cardano teases expansion with new technology

Cardano has announced plans to extend its ecosystem by deploying features that developers can use in the coming weeks. According to the update by the company backing the blockchain, developers could use a technology that would be released in the coming months to create sidechains. The company wants to use this new initiative to improve the Cardano ecosystem for users and developers in the crypto space.

The news was shared on Twitter by the company backing Cardano, Input Output Global, which specializes in blockchain engineering. The company released the statement alongside the document explaining everything about the toolkit it plans to deploy. Developers have already started using the toolkit. Meanwhile, the company also said that it has plans to create space for an audit and when it is over, users will be able to access and use the different chains.

Asides from choosing what kind of features the applications that would be deployed will have, the developers will also have the freedom to select the type of mechanism that the side chain will be based on. The company hopes this new feature will spur the growth and adoption of Cardano while opening up more sidechains in the future.

The users have not held back their praise for the blockchain and the token. One such reason is Solana, which Hoskinson teased as a partner in an online session. The company’s CEO noted that his firm could enjoy the speed that Solana will provide, with them enjoying the security that Cardano will offer. The platform users are hopeful that this update will spur the token due to the massive adoption it will enjoy after the features are rolled out. However, IOG stated that the toolkit might not necessarily be the thing that would seal the deal for the platform.

The company said that there are still areas that need improvement both on their part and on the part of the community. This is the second tool the company is building, the first coming around July 2022. The blockchain also went through an upgrade to increase its efficiency while reducing the costs of running applications on the platform. Over the last week, the Cardano token has been performing well, rising 19% to post greens in the market.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Owotunse Adebayo

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

