logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Cardano price analysis: ADA fails to withstand pressure to remain in sideways trend around $0.45

Cardano price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Cardano price recorded a minor increment to move up to $0.4691
  • ADA fails to move out of horizontal trend on daily chart
  • Decline down to $0.40 remains distinct possibility

Cardano price analysis is bearish once again over daily price action, as price continues to trend sideways below the $0.47 price point. ADA has remained in an extended decline since August 17, 2022 and struggled to break out of a narrow range of $0.43-46. Price rose up to $0.4691 over the past 24 hours, recording a 0.2 percent rise, with market cap also moving up to $15.7 billion. ADA sits at $0.467 at the time of writing and remains just above support at $0.4599.

The larger cryptocurrency market showed mixed outcomes over the past 24 hours, as Bitcoin dropped down to $21,600 with a 0.5 percent downtrend. Ethereum rose up to $1,700, moving up by 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, among leading Altcoins, Ripple rose up to $0.46 with a 0.5 percent uptrend, whereas Dogecoin dropped down to $0.06. Solana also showed reds, dropping 1 percent to $35.76, while Polkadot declined 2 percent to $7.59.

Screenshot 2022 08 26 at 1.44.04 AM
Cardano price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Cardano price analysis: 50EMA lowers to meet current price on daily chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Cardano price analysis, price can be seen continuing along a sideways trend to indicate stagnancy within the current trend for ADA. Cardano has failed to break out past $0.47 over recent price action and trades just above the $0.4599 support with a decent chance for a further drop. Price maintains below the 9 and 21-day moving averages, along with the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) which has almost dropped to meet the current price point at $0.4743.

ADAUSDT 2022 08 26 01 47 52
Cardano price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The 24-hour relative strength index (RSI) can be seen to show increasing market valuation at around 44 for ADA, which shows some positive momentum in the market for ADA. However, trading volume over the past 24 hours remained almost the same. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve continues to show highly bearish signs in a bearish divergence. Largely, ADA bulls are unable to restore price above $0.50 on the daily chart and while a return to $0.40 is likely, continued consolidation between $0.46 and $0.47 is a more probably price action.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Razi Khan

Razi Khan

A Master's graduate in Renewable Energy Systems from England, UK, Razi is a tech-enthusiast. He's served as a content specialist for BlockPublisher in the US and has been an avid member of the crypto space as a journalist, trader, investor and analyst since 2018.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: ADA fails to withstand pressure to remain in sideways trend around $0.45
26 August, 2022
2 mins read
ShareRing Releases the "Simple NFT Events", a Free Tool for Organizing Events
25 August, 2022
2 mins read
Green Satoshi Token Price Prediction 2022-2031: Is GST A Good Investment?
25 August, 2022
2 mins read
PancakeSwap Price Prediction 2022-2031: Is CAKE Set to Rally?
25 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter Threads of the day - August 25th
25 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best Twitter Threads of the day - August 25th
25 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - August 25th
25 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 25th
25 August, 2022
2 mins read
Is the Merge the reason for the decline in Nvidia revenue?
25 August, 2022
2 mins read
Alameda Research Co-CEO resigns to focus on “personal things”
24 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us