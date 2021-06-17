TL;DR Breakdown

The co-founder of ETH, Charles Hoskinson, says that Cardano is the best alternative token that is environmentally friendly.

Charlse Hoskinson, wants Tesla to choose Cardano to fill the gap left after Bitcoin dismissal.

Charles Hoskinson— Ethereum’s co-founder and Cardano founder believes ADA is superior to the world’s largest virtual currency, and Tesla should opt for it after abandoning the popular digital asset (BTC).

Charles Hoskinson, says Cardano is the most convenient coin as it does not use a lot of energy fuel. He thinks Tesla should use the coin if they are really after conserving the environment. Charles Hoskinson said ADA is an environmentally friendly token.

Tesla should go for ADA

In a recent interview with the youtuber Lex Fridman, Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson highlighted the benefits of its blockchain. He said the PoS system is best when it comes to energy consumption compared to other blockchains. In summary, he said Cardano should be the very first choice of Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

ADA founder said when Tesla will be looking for the best alternative virtual currency, they should consider the greenest –such as ADA, instead of energy intensive coins like BTC. Despite environmental degradation, the largest virtual currency lacks other qualities. According to Charles Hoskinson, it is hard to program Bitcoin. The CEO said all cryptocurrency projects are an experiment and often do not disclose their risks. Despite achieving most milestones outlined in its whitespaper, Cardano is not completely sure whether it will attain all its goals.

ADA is better than Ethereum

This is not the first time the founder of Cardano is promoting the token over its competitors. Towards the end of may, he condemned the digital currency he helped co-found and dismissed it as overated. He gave out three reasons he believes Cardano is the best blockchain project.

One, the digital asset has an inbuilt future that supports metadata and autonomous regulation. According to him, ETH can process smart contracts while its rivals can do that with governance and compliance.

Secondly, the second-largest digital asset has never cooperated with local authorities from third-world nations to benefit their citizens, while Cardano has already partnered with three governments.

Lastly, There is a very confusing structure, and the forthcoming ETH 2.0 release will lead to the death of the entire network