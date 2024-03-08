ChatGPT in Class? Bulgaria Education Minister Set Focus on AI

During the press conference on Friday, the outgoing Bulgarian Education Minister, Galin Tzokov, highlighted the accomplishments and future direction of his ministry, with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Bulgaria Sets the Stage for EdTech Integration

Tzokov acknowledged the challenges of implementing significant changes within a short timeframe, having served for nine months. However, he said modernising the educational and academic environment remained and will continue to be a top priority for the ministry, even as he leaves office.

The Minister announced a significant investment in educational infrastructure. He said the coming months will see the construction of 33 new school buildings, renovations to over 30 dormitories, and major overhauls for dozens of existing schools and kindergartens.

The initiative aims to move over 22,000 students to single-shift education, alleviating classroom overcrowding. Additionally, he said state-of-the-art STEM centres will be established within schools.

Technological advancements, including AI, will also remain the cornerstone of the Ministry’s strategy. Tzokov emphasised short-term goals for educational digitalisation, which include improvements to the “Digital Backpack” platform and the implementation of guidelines for AI use in education.

“To improve the quality of school and academic education, we have short-term goals for the development of digitalization in education and the improvement of the Digital Backpack platform, as well as the implementation of the guidelines for artificial intelligence,” Tzokov precisely noted.

Bulgaria Among First Nations to Introduce AI Guidelines for School

Tzokov underscored Bulgaria’s leadership in the implementation of AI in education, pointing out the country’s status as one of the first globally to establish AI guidelines in support of teachers and social-emotional learning development for students.

AI has become increasingly popular among students and teachers following the launch of ChatGPT last year. Among the countries open to regulating the use of AI in schools is Japan, which, in July 2023, announced new guidelines on the use of AI in schools and universities.

The guidelines were focused on helping teachers and students understand the characteristics of the technology. It also imposes a limit on the explicit use of AI in passing off reports, essays or other works produced as one’s own.

Other countries like China, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore are also open to adopting AI in their education system.