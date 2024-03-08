Loading...

ChatGPT in Class? Bulgaria Education Minister Set Focus on AI

2 mins read
ChatGPT in Class? Bulgaria Education Minister Set Focus on AI

Contents
1. Bulgaria Sets the Stage for EdTech Integration
2. Bulgaria Among First Nations to Introduce AI Guidelines for School
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Bulgaria’s outgoing education minister highlighted investments in new schools and AI use in classrooms.
  • The ministry aims to improve digital learning platforms and establish guidelines for responsible AI in education.
  • This initiative places Bulgaria at the forefront of AI integration in educational systems.

During the press conference on Friday, the outgoing Bulgarian Education Minister, Galin Tzokov, highlighted the accomplishments and future direction of his ministry, with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Bulgaria Sets the Stage for EdTech Integration

Tzokov acknowledged the challenges of implementing significant changes within a short timeframe, having served for nine months. However, he said modernising the educational and academic environment remained and will continue to be a top priority for the ministry, even as he leaves office. 

The Minister announced a significant investment in educational infrastructure. He said the coming months will see the construction of 33 new school buildings, renovations to over 30 dormitories, and major overhauls for dozens of existing schools and kindergartens. 

The initiative aims to move over 22,000 students to single-shift education, alleviating classroom overcrowding. Additionally, he said state-of-the-art STEM centres will be established within schools. 

Technological advancements, including AI, will also remain the cornerstone of the Ministry’s strategy. Tzokov emphasised short-term goals for educational digitalisation, which include improvements to the “Digital Backpack” platform and the implementation of guidelines for AI use in education. 

“To improve the quality of school and academic education, we have short-term goals for the development of digitalization in education and the improvement of the Digital Backpack platform, as well as the implementation of the guidelines for artificial intelligence,” Tzokov precisely noted.

Bulgaria Among First Nations to Introduce AI Guidelines for School 

Tzokov underscored Bulgaria’s leadership in the implementation of AI in education, pointing out the country’s status as one of the first globally to establish AI guidelines in support of teachers and social-emotional learning development for students.

AI has become increasingly popular among students and teachers following the launch of ChatGPT last year. Among the countries open to regulating the use of AI in schools is Japan, which, in July 2023, announced new guidelines on the use of AI in schools and universities. 

The guidelines were focused on helping teachers and students understand the characteristics of the technology. It also imposes a limit on the explicit use of AI in passing off reports, essays or other works produced as one’s own.

Other countries like China, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore are also open to adopting AI in their education system. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
AI
#AI in Daily Life
2 mins read

AI Reveals Health Disparities in Out-of-Home Menus

AI
#AI
2 mins read

Public Urged to Exercise Caution Amidst Growing Risks of AI-Driven Fraud

Google
#AI in Daily Life
2 mins read

Ex-Google Engineer’s Alleged Scheme Leads to CEO Role in Chinese Startup

Political Memes
#AI in Daily Life
3 mins read

AI-Generated Political Memes Spark Controversy in Indian Elections

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan