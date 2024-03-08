Legend of Mushroom Offer Free Diamonds, Coupons and More 

Gamers who love the mobile adventure, Legend of Mushroom, have something exciting to look forward to this March. The game, known for its unique premise of battling monsters as a tiny mushroom, is now offering a bunch of free goodies. By using special codes, players can get their hands on Diamonds, Coupons, and more, enhancing their gameplay experience without spending a dime.

Grab your freebies

This month, Legend of Mushroom is generous, offering several codes that unlock a treasure trove of rewards. Whether you’re after Skill Coupons, Pal Coupons, Speedup Coupons, Gold, or Diamonds, there’s something for everyone. Here are the codes you shouldn’t miss:

WELCOME: This code packs a punch with 20 Skill Coupons, 20 Pal Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons, and a whopping 200 Diamonds.

LOM2024, LOM1777, and LOM7777: Each of these codes grants players 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, 1000 Gold, and 50 Diamonds, bulking up your resources.

LOMVIP: For those focusing on a speedy progression, this code offers 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, 5 Speedup Coupons, and 50 Diamonds.

These codes are a golden opportunity to boost your game without reaching for your wallet. Be quick to redeem them, as codes might expire or change.

💥Dear Adventurers, Legend of Mushroom is officially opened!

🎁Welcome you all!! Please check out the departure gift package I've prepared for you.

🔸LOMVIP🔸

🔸LOM1777🔸

🔸LOM7777🔸

🔸WELCOME🔸



*How to redeem: Find "Avatar" in the upper left corner of the game interface -… pic.twitter.com/35lsIhYa6i — Legend of Mushroom (@legendofmush) March 7, 2024

How to claim your rewards

If you’re unsure about the redemption process, worry not. Claiming your free rewards is as simple as following a few steps. First off, ensure you’ve passed the tutorial phase in the game, as the redemption option unlocks afterward. Here’s a quick guide:

Open the game and complete the tutorial if you haven’t already. Tap on your Profile icon located in the top left corner of the screen. Select the “Redeem Code” option. Enter one of the codes from the list above. Hit the “Exchange” button to claim your rewards instantly.

By following these steps, you’ll add a significant boost to your in-game resources, allowing for a more enjoyable and less grindy adventure. Remember to redeem the codes as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on the freebies.

Stay ahead in Legend of Mushroom

The inclusion of redeemable codes in games like Legend of Mushroom is a fantastic way for players to receive free items that can help them advance quicker and enjoy the game even more. These codes provide an edge, whether it’s speeding up development, enhancing skills, or simply allowing you to have more fun without worrying about resource limitations.

The Legend of Mushroom March 2024 codes are here, bringing with them a host of freebies to enhance your gaming experience. Make sure to redeem these codes promptly and enjoy the added boost to your adventure. Happy gaming!