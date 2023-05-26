Brazil’s central bank picks 14 firms to work on its CBDC

TL;DR Breakdown

In an exciting development for the financial sector, the Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank, has revealed the list of participants for its upcoming Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot project. This project aims to explore the possibilities of a digital real, the country’s fiat currency, and its potential impact on the financial landscape. With participation from both national and global companies, the initiative is set to commence in mid-June 2023.

Brazil identifies ideal 14 participants

Out of the 36 bids submitted by single entities and consortia, the final selection process identified 14 participants, including some representing groups of companies. Among the notable participants are Microsoft, the renowned tech giant from the United States, Banco Inter, a prominent Brazilian bank, and 7COMm, a digital technology company. Other participants include Visa, Santander, Itaú Unibanco, BTG Pactual, and Banco Bradesco, among several Brazilian banking institutions.

The initial phase of the CBDC pilot will focus on testing the privacy and programmability features of the digital real platform. The central bank plans to employ a single use case, specifically a delivery versus payment protocol for federal public securities, to assess the functionalities of the platform thoroughly. This approach will help validate the viability and efficiency of the CBDC in real-world scenarios.

Officially announced in 2022, the Brazilian CBDC pilot aims to establish a digital real that is pegged to the national fiat currency, the real. The digital currency will have a fixed supply and will be minted gradually over time, ensuring stability and control over its issuance. Brazil, the largest country in Latin America with a population of approximately 214 million, continues to attract global crypto companies. The introduction of the CBDC pilot adds to the growing interest in the country’s financial landscape.

The country wants to explore the potential of the DLT

In recent months, notable partnerships have emerged, such as the collaboration between Binance and Mastercard, resulting in the launch of a prepaid crypto card in Brazil. Additionally, Coinbase has joined forces with local payment providers to facilitate crypto purchases and enable seamless conversions to and from the local currency. These developments underline Brazil’s significance in the evolving crypto and digital currency market.

Moreover, Banco Central do Brasil has granted Latam Gateway, the payment provider for Binance in Brazil, a license to operate as a payment institution and electronic money issuer. This demonstrates the central bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and enabling a robust and secure digital financial ecosystem within the country.

As the Brazilian CBDC pilot project prepares to kick off, the participation of diverse national and global companies showcases the widespread interest in exploring the potential of digital currencies and their impact on the future of finance. The insights gained from this pilot will pave the way for informed decision-making regarding the adoption and implementation of a digital real in Brazil, potentially revolutionizing the way financial transactions are conducted in the country.