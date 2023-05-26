OpenAI unveils $1 Million grant program to revolutionize AI governance

OpenAI, the organization behind the AI chatbot ChatGPT, has introduced an initiative aimed at fostering greater democratic involvement in the development of artificial intelligence. In a recent announcement on May 25, OpenAI revealed plans to award ten grants, each worth $100,000, to support experiments focused on establishing a “proof-of-concept” democratic process for determining rules that AI systems should follow.

The company emphasized that these rules must align with legal boundaries and prioritize benefiting humanity. OpenAI sees this grant program as a step toward creating democratic processes to oversee AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) and, eventually, superintelligence. The experiments conducted through these grants will serve as a foundation for a larger-scale and more ambitious global project in the future. OpenAI clarified that the conclusions drawn from these experiments will not be binding but will contribute to exploring significant questions regarding AI governance.

The grants are funded by OpenAI’s non-profit division, and the organization intends to make the project’s outcomes freely accessible to the public. This initiative arises as governments worldwide are considering implementing regulations for general-purpose generative AI.

OpenAI adoption

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has recently engaged with European regulators to emphasize the importance of fostering innovation through non-restrictive regulations. Altman also testified before the United States Congress, conveying a similar message.

OpenAI’s announcement aligns with the belief that laws should be specifically tailored to the technology, highlighting the need for more intricate and adaptable guidelines governing AI conduct. The organization posed thought-provoking questions, such as how disputed views should be represented in AI outputs, emphasizing that no single entity, be it an individual, company, or country, should unilaterally dictate such decisions.

The Company has previously warned about the potential emergence of superhuman AI within the next decade if development is not approached thoughtfully, underscoring the importance of “getting it right.” The organization’s new grant program seeks to promote inclusivity and public input in shaping the future of AI development, ultimately striving for the responsible and beneficial advancement of the technology