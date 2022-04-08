TL;DR Breakdown

• The technology company will allow the purchase of items with cryptos.

• Bolt founder admits that exploring the crypto market was one of his goals.

The technology company Bolt has just joined the NFT market after partnering with the Wyre firm that offers crypto payments focused on the Blockchain network. Trading with non-fungible tokens is pleased to accept the leading technology agency within Estonia, offering its operations for almost a decade.

Like other tech agencies, Bolt wants to join the crypto industry after perceiving that virtual trading has gained relevance globally. Not only Estonia takes advantage of cryptos, but the rest of the countries in Europe.

Bolt ‘very interested’ in NFTs

Bolt has looked towards NFTs to meet market demand. According to reports, the company will offer its services through Wyre, which stands out as a platform for crypto payments and API development. The announcement indicates that the merger between companies will occur by 2022, although the exact date was not specified.

Among other details, Bolt will offer its crypto services with CheckoutOS, which would correspond to a fast compensation system that prevents digital theft. This development would be incredible for crypto trading, considering that fraud has increased as its adoption deepens. This partnership will also allow new crypto and NFT trading fans to use a secure, accessible, and streamlined system.

According to various American newspapers, the technology company in Estonia would be investing around 1,500 million dollars in the company. However, there is no official statement of the contract between the companies.

Crypto payments in Bolt are a priority

Following the partnership, Bolt will also further explore the crypto market and NFTs by letting its customers pay for their items with whatever token works best for them. But the leading technology company will allow people to acquire NFTs with Wyre’s dedicated application programming interface.

The CEO of the technology company said this partnership fulfills its ambitions to explore the entire crypto industry. Breslow Ryan confessed that since 2015 he has been thinking about using cryptos within his service. For Breslow, it is a surprise that his goal of offering cryptos in Bolt is fulfilled after seven years.

The crypto and NFT market gained power in Europe with this latest agreement, becoming a priority among thousands of citizens. The technology company is likely to start pilot tests during the year and then announce the official launch of its crypto service.

Wyre would offer all the support to its new partner to have a pleasant experience during its new developments. Eventually, Wyre will also release new APIs associated with the targets. Bolt is looking for in the crypto field.