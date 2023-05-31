Blockchain firm raises $25m to revolutionize architecture

TL;DR Breakdown

With a recent cash infusion of $25 million, the Swiss-based Anoma Foundation is advancing its development and research into a novel blockchain architecture.

The ambitious initiative promises to disrupt the blockchain space with its innovative approach to decentralized applications (DApps) and services. This substantial backing underlines investors’ confidence in Anoma’s vision to redefine blockchain capabilities.

A pioneering approach to blockchain architecture

As one of the leading lights in the blockchain revolution, Anoma Foundation is making waves with its ground-breaking third-generation architecture.

This advanced blueprint allows the creation of a myriad of fully decentralized applications and services. These include the likes of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and blockchain rollup protocols – a stark departure from traditional smart contract protocols like Ethereum and its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

According to Adrian Brink, a co-founder of Anoma, the organization’s pioneering intent-centric architecture offers more flexibility and ease of use than its predecessors.

Brink shed light on the evolution of decentralized systems during an interview with Cointelegraph. Bitcoin’s (BTC) scriptable settlement architectures marked the first generation, he explained, followed by Ethereum, which introduced programmable settlement architecture, thus forming the second generation.

“With Anoma, we are evolving further by emphasizing the decentralization of existing blockchain-based applications and platforms,” Brink stated. The intent-centric design, which forms the backbone of Anoma’s architecture, is the defining feature of this third generation.

Transforming decentralized systems

With the intent-centric approach, Anoma aims to enhance the fully decentralized versions of existing DApps, such as rollups, nonfungible token (NFT) marketplaces like OpenSea, and decentralized exchanges with centralized components.

The design will expand the capabilities of applications that were previously impossible to create on existing smart contract protocols.

Brink outlined some of the possibilities enabled by Anoma’s innovative framework: “From fully decentralized Gitcoin and Plural Money to Collaborative Finance and Multidimensional DAOs, our architecture is setting the stage for a new era of blockchain applications.”

The $25 million funding will fuel the ongoing development and research initiatives for Anoma’s architecture, as well as support the development of tools for its burgeoning ecosystem.

As we observe the blockchain industry’s rapid growth, the necessity for more scalable and secure systems becomes more evident.

Ethereum’s rivals such as Algorand, BNB Chain, and Avalanche have been working tirelessly to offer greater scalability or security, as a Chainalysis report from July 2022 noted.

Anoma’s intent-centric architecture is expected to lead a paradigm shift in how the industry architects decentralized systems. This could lead to a departure from the transaction or blockchain-centric approaches like those used by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other networks.

The funding secured by Anoma signals a pivotal moment in the evolution of blockchain technology. With a fresh, intent-centric perspective, Anoma aims to overhaul the blockchain landscape and usher in a new generation of decentralized applications and services.

This revolution could be the leap needed for the decentralized technology to permeate even more aspects of our digital lives.

