COVID-19 test kit authenticity is quickly becoming a huge problem, especially in developing countries like Pakistan, India, and others.

Now, Smartrac, and SUKU, a blockchain-powered startup recently announced their system of digital verification, in order to authenticate the testing kits and the PPEs used for Coronavirus testing the medical community. The platform allows immediate authenticity verification and ensures transparency throughout the supply chain.

COVID-19 test kit authenticity issue

For the medical industry, fake pharmaceutical and medical supplies are a serious concern. So, in order to encourage the consumers to adopt testing, restoration of their confidence regarding the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and testing kits being genuine is significant.

The system would ensure the COVID-19 test kit authenticity using the Smartrac’s tags on testing kits and the PPE, the system employs the Smartrac’s platform for digital identity to provide the tag data to the blockchain-powered SUKU, thereby, validating the product authenticity and enhancing customer confidence.

Customers would also be enabled to make a comparison of the price of their products to global prices; hence, ensuring transparency concerning price gouging.

The system of tagged testing kits enables the organizations to have access to testing kits data in real-time, resultantly making informed decisions regarding the distribution of facilities, medical staff, and resources. This solution would also guide the patients about appropriate behavior if the tests turned out positive.

As there would be the accessibility of data of the testing kit and PPE, this would also enable the governments, healthcare providers, and customers to make swift decisions in these times of crisis. Moreover, product verification could also be used for the audits.

It is worth mentioning that it is not possible to clone the blockchain-enabled tags, thereby guaranteeing the COVID-19 test kit authenticity verification. The tag Management platform of SUKU directly applies tags to the PPE and testing kits as the last step of packaging, therefore, making the integration seamless.