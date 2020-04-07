BitValve P2P exchange isn’t your traditional run-of-the-mill crypto exchange. This one aims to rise above the herd and deliver more for less. Well, the team behind BitValve P2P exchange says that their platform aspires to deliver more value to financially struggling countries using crypto-centric solutions. They aim to provide crypto exchange access to every person in the world. A lofty goal but not impossible.

The guys at BitValve want every human to buy, sell, or trade crypto using any underlying medium of exchange, whether fiat or crypto. The platform will serve as an escrow provider to ensure transaction security. BitValve P2P exchange wants to target financially-challenged low-income countries, such as Venezuela, by providing the general populace with a robust alternative to fiat-based monetary systems.

BitValve P2P exchange promises more value to the users

BitValve P2P exchange supports five major cryptocurrencies for payment and P2P trading, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and BitcoinCash. However, the team claims more cryptocurrencies will follow suit. Dedicated ERC-20 token support is integrated into the platform. Currently, BTV token support is inbuilt and offers 50 percent off on fees.

The platform has no shortage of payment methods, though. Presently, around 200 different payment methods are supported by BitValve P2P exchange. From PayPal to wire transfers and Western Union, all the primary payment methods are fully supported. Trade can also use a combination of cryptocurrencies and payment methods as well.

Another notable feature is the ‘Crypto-to-Crypto’ trading support. A built-in wallet can be employed to interchange between two different cryptocurrencies. Users don’t have to resort to an external exchange, which usually involves paying double the fees and incurring delays. All new users enjoy a zero percent commission offer for a limited time. Afterward, the platform charges 0.2 percent on crypto-to-crypto trades and 0.5 percent on each P2P trade. BitValve P2P exchange mobile application further increases the usability quotient by providing unlimited go-anywhere access.