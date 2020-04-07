Responsible gambling is the concept that verifies the healthy level of gambling, being conducted by the participants of Bitcoin Casinos and other gambling organizations. It’s a set of social responsibility initiatives, created to ensure the harmlessness of the gambling process. The main goal is to limit the negative effects it could cast on players and limit the possibility of developing the gambling addiction. The initiators of such activities are usually governments, gambling industry itself, operators and vendors. Nothing in this life is good in extreme degrees and that’s why many strides have been made in the promotion of a more healthier entertainment for the gambling enthusiasts. BTC Casinos are at the forefront of such initiatives, most of the time whole-heartedly supporting responsible gambling concepts.

Positive sides of Responsible Gambling

First and foremost, the guidelines of Responsible Gambling provide improved protection for the vulnerable players. BTC Casinos take underage gambling very seriously. It is integral for any Crypto Casino to eliminate any form of illegal gambling, especially for players under 18. Until the person is a full-grown adult, he or she should never participate in any form of wagering games.

Aside from that, responsible gambling initiative also strongly emphasizes the concept of total safety and security. BTC Casinos must ensure safety measures against criminal activities, such as fraud, hacking etc. Information privacy and payment protection are both emphasized and merged into a more secure online environment.

Tools used for Responsible Gambling

BTC Casinos have long been implementing limitational tools and support channels for gamers who are prone to uncontrollable behavior. There are tools for deposit limitation, which provide thresholds for the amount of money one can transfer into their casino account. Notifications are the tools used by many Bitcoin Casinos to limit the time of players, spent while gambling. Many of those have different names but they all serve the same purpose. Most of Crypto Casinos have such guidelines implemented into their website, frequently using various different tools of limitation.

Bitcoin Casinos and Responsible Gambling

As mentioned before, BTC Casinos are usually the trailblazers of the concept of Responsible Gambling. Considering that they are relative newcomers into the world of Gambling Industry, it’s absolutely crucial to develop a positive and trusting relationship with their communities of gamblers. That’s why Crypto Casinos take responsible gambling very seriously. Casinos such as FortuneJack have all the tools necessary for safe gameplay, while at the same time offering all the support any player could need during the times of stress.