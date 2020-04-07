The BNBUSD pair saw a continuous uptrend on the price chart for the 6th of April. The cryptocurrency reached across the $15.20 level, while it remained between the $13.60 and $15.40 levels for the day’s trade.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (6th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The coin was observed right above the $13.60 level at the beginning of the day as the price line moved its way across the price chart for the 6th of April. The BNBUSD trading pair saw bulls after 15:00 GMT, which led the price line across the $15.00 mark near 18:00 GMT. The cryptocurrency moved across the $15.20 mark, where it rose to a day’s high of $15.2446326 US Dollars and closed the day at the same trading value.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

At the time of closing, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) was seen at the $15.1804785 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was observed below the 20EMA, at $15.1013587.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved across the level 80.00 several times on the 6th of April. The day’s high for the RSI was 86.06, which shows that the coin was overbought. The RSI closed at 61.99.

Featured Image by krzysztof-m.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.