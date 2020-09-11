Digital exchange giants, Bitstamp have recently announced the addition of Nasdaq’s matching to its platform to increase trading speed.

In the announcement, Bitstamp said that the newest addition is an upgrade to its previous engine which was developed by a technology company, Cinnober. It should be noted that Nasdaq has acquired the rights to take over the activities of Cinnober.

Giving his review about the new matching engine, Vice President, and head of technology department at Nasdaq, Andy Green noted that this new development would allow the company to increase its performance. The new implementation would also be useful if the platform has a massive inflow of orders during volatile periods in the crypto market.

The new matching engine carries out matching 1,250 times faster than the previous system

In a survey that was carried out by Bitstamp in conjunction with market data provision firm, Kaiko, the new matching engine can carry out matching up to about 1,250 faster than the previous system used on the platform.

The announcement also mentioned the new matching engine’s throughput to be more than 400 times the previous engine rate. Furthermore, the Bitstamp also mentioned that high-grade traders would be the first to notice this new upgrade and the new development will help them unveil different mouth-watering packages in the nearest future.

Bitstamp aims to eliminate latency on its platform

Bitstamp has said it plans to eliminate the latency that is present on its platform by making a series of developments on the website over the next three months. If this happens, the biggest change would be witnessed by the application programming interface trading that the exchange is looking to reduce the execution of trade to under a second.

In a bid to increase the funding of accounts that belong to large clients, Bitstamp recently teamed up with BCB Group to use their real-time settlement accounts.