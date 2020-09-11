tZERO has been handed a huge boost in its quest for a retail brokerage subsidiary platform push as it has received approval from FINRA.

According to a statement that was made available to newsmen by journalist by the blockchain department of Overstock, tZERO, it said the company underwent the proper review process before being granted the broker-dealer subsidiary approval.

The approval was granted by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the body in charge of regulating activities of FinTech companies in the United States. With this move, the company would henceforth be able to act as a broker for customers around the United States. The investment can also offer firms with investment banking activities as well as raising capital for businesses.

Activities on the new platform to commence in the coming months

Notably, tZERO has previously gotten approval for the new broker-dealer subsidiary from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Giving his review of the recent activities around the company, Saum Noursalehi said the move was to ensure that the company cements its relationship with its growing list of customers.

Furthermore, the firm would look to provide new features in the digital securities market that would serve them better. The new approval is coming on the back of the announcement by the company some months ago to go through the screening process to get approval.

tZERO plans to move outside operations outside the US

The CEO of tZERO has further revealed that the new broker-dealer subsidiary platform would go live in the coming months. With the launching set to happen in the coming months, tZERO has further announced that even though license to operate in the United States is in the bag, it hopes to move its operations further into the international scene.

According to the official statement, the platform’s first release on the web will be complemented by a future release of its mobile application. It should be noted that the company secured a huge equity sale to GoldenSand Capital which brought in about $5 million.