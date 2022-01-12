The battle horse of Playhub didn’t stop at the incorporation of Walletconnect, Metamask, and Coinbase Wallet.

Decentralized tokens have been all the rage this year. As one of the top blockchain games out there, BitKong wants to support these exciting new crypto assets and the communities that surround them. In a move towards decentralization and as an added benefit to players, BitKong and its siblings －Luckydice and Simpledice－ will now allow bets in ERC20 tokens and Binance Smart Chain. The altcoins now available are:

USDC

USDT

SHIB

UNI

WBTC

SUSHI

DAI

Binance Smart Chain’s BNB, BUSD.

From now on, anyone who wishes to enjoy the games of the ape can deposit, bet, swap, and withdrawal ERC20 tokens. The new supported assets come hand in hand with the incorporation of three wallets and an updated sidebar for better flow.

This latest update joins a slew of improvements, new games, bonuses, and features that have been made available during 2021. The past year BitKong added the games Keno, Dice, and Mines, the platform’s version of minesweeper.

All this is very pleasing, but rumor has it that the enhancements will not stop there and that 2022 will be full of more surprises for the BitKong community!