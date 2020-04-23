The Bitcoin Cash price line observed an incline on the 22nd of April as the cryptocurrency turned bullish. The BCHUSD pair traded between a day’s range of $231.78 — $235.15.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (22nd April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

According to the price chart posted above, the cryptocurrency observed an incline on the 22nd of April. The BNB price line rose across the $234 mark, from a price as low as $217.98 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency approached a day’s high of $235.88 US Dollars in the afternoon, while it traded near the $232 mark until the day concluded. As the day reached its end, the cryptocurrency closed at a price of $213.78 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) show relatively smooth inclining curves on the price chart for the 22nd of April. The 20EMA closed at $232.56, while the 50MA closed below the other moving average, at $232.35.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained above the level 40.00 for more of the day on the scale, while it closed at 44.61. This indicates that the cryptocurrency was neither overbought nor oversold.

