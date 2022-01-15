TL;DR Breakdown After the short-lasting bearishness, the global crypto market is reviving, gaining 1.35% in the last 24 hours. The bitcoin price has also improved, added 0.73% in the last 24 hours. Binance coin, following the footsteps of Bitcoin, has gained 1.77% in the last 24 hours. Terra LUNA and Chainlink are bullish, adding 1.73% and 2.12%, respectively.

The global crypto market has improved its performance after witnessing a fluctuation. The change was in a sharp fall in prices for different currencies, especially bitcoin and the other leading two. Now, the market has stabilized itself, and there is a bullishness seen on major coins. The market might improve further if the bullishness continues. The sudden change in the market’s mood after being bullish was shocking for investors because of the fears of a prolonged recession.

The improvement on the side of Dogecoin has come speedily as Musk has announced that Tesla will be accepting payments in the form of DOGE. The previous year, it was bitcoin, and the announcement had added much to the value of bitcoin. This time there are hopes for the improvement of the value of Dogecoin.

There is news that a Brazilian mayor has invested about 1% of the city’s reserves in bitcoin. This step will promote crypto investments and will also help the growing market.

Here is a brief overview of some of the leading coins in the market.

BTC regains momentum after a short break

Bitcoin has been fortunate to see another rise shortly after the new wave of bearishness began. Though it took too long to get rid of the bearish mood after Christmas, the impacts were evident in the form of price reduction.

Finally, bitcoin is back in a bullish mood, as new additions have replaced the short-lasting dips. According to the latest data, there is a growth of 0.73% seen on the side of bitcoin. Bitcoin added 2.86% in the past seven days if we compare its performance to last week. The current bitcoin price is in the $43,046.59 range.

The current market cap for bitcoin is estimated to be $815,273,188,100. If we take a peek at the trading volume for the last 24 hours, it is estimated to be $23,229,034,070. The mentioned amount for the trading volume can be converted to 539,350 BTC.

BNB bullish aims at the missed target

Binance Coin has stood firm in the third position in the global crypto list. The previous recession displaced it to the fourth position, but currently, it is performing well and has resumed its position.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Binance coin gained 1.77% in the last 24 hours. As a result of the new gains, the price has also improved and is in the $487.88 range. The seven-day performance for this coin shows that it has gained 8.07%.

The current market cap for Binance coin is estimated to be $81,458,304,462. At the same time, the trading volume recorded for the last 24 hours is estimated to be $2,880,882,158.

LUNA sure about its goals

Terra LUNA has improved with a fast pace and added to its bulk. The data for the last seven days shows that it gained about 16.34% in the mentioned period. While if we take a peek at the data for the past 24 hours, it shows a gain of 1.73%.

The current price for Terra LUNA is in the $80.94 range, while the ranking of this coin is 9th on the list. The current trading volume of this coin is $29,075,709,463. At the same time, the trading volume for the last 24 hours shows an amount of $1,732,936,343.

LINK reversing its losses

Chainlink has been through hard times due to dips in recent days. The data for the past seven days shows a loss of 3.70%. If we compare the performance for the past 24 hours, it has gained 2.12%, thus making up for its losses.

The current ranking of this coin is 17th on the list, while the market cap is estimated to be $12,013,478,567. If we look at the trading volume for the last 24 hours, it has also improved and is estimated to be $1,313,675,867.

Final Thoughts

The market’s growth is the result of the improvement on the side of major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance coin, etc. As they returned to gains after the short-lasting dip, the global market cap has also improved and is estimated to be $2.06T. There will be a further increase in this value if the market continues its progress in a positive direction. The market needs stability to further improve investor trust, and it will be achieved through continuous bullishness.