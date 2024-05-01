Is this the end of Bitcoin’s bull run? Peter Schiff thinks so

Well known for his gold-positive viewpoint, Peter Schiff recently again underlined his negative viewpoint on Bitcoin. He characterized Bitcoin as entering the “danger zone,” a critical time because it has been marked down below $60,000. Meanwhile, the $60,000 price level, which was considered a heavy psychological and technical barrier during the 2024 bull run, has proved to be a strong support level. Schiff’s forecast states that the breach of this point would result in the market changing its current up-trending pattern.

Today, Bitcoin‘s value stands at $57,501. It tends to maintain proximity with the 100-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average). As per Schiff’s interpretation, failure to sustain a level above the EMA could unfold an adverse trend. The underlying force ends the current rally, which has been taking place over the last year. The scenario is still liquid as the upcoming trading is believed to be of great significance.

BTC/USD source: CoinMarketCap

The flip side of the coin is that a price fall is usually accompanied by a rise in the volume of trades, which in turn indicates selling pressure has risen. This channel is generally thought to express a bearish trend. This is in line with Schiff’s concept that supply and demand dynamics change. The behavior of Bitcoin in these times is being traced closely, with a focus on whether the asset can recapture its $60,000 worth.

Bitcoin nears key $51,965 support level

Since the recent drop, the market has begun to take a position on the downside of Bitcoin with increased caution. Traders are rightly sizing the fact that it is possible the price has more room to drop. On the technical side, failure to reach the $60,000 level soon can be a precursor to further fall. Support number two will be located at $51,965, which is the range lower. The stock reaching this level of selling price would be a significant decline from the recent levels and may promote further selling.

I pointed this chart out a week ago. #Bitcoin has since fallen into the danger zone. Now it's do or die. If Bitcoin breaks down below $60k Katie bar the door. https://t.co/C14RNwvGOZ pic.twitter.com/H1LbfrrXP7 — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 30, 2024

On the contrary, if Bitcoin rebounds from its current troughs, it must hit the resistance levels at $60k above it to nullify the bearish inclination. If it successfully moves beyond this barrier, it could lead to further exploration of zones as high as $64,000. Such a case would motivate investors who are bullish about Bitcoin.

Among analyst tools are market evaluation instruments. They must watch close changes in the volume and cost direction, as well as the EMA level. These metrics are used to forecast future shifts, and once they have been realized, traders will be able to make sensible decisions in these unpredictable circumstances.

Potential implications for the crypto market

Being the bear on Bitcoin, he has accrued a number of followers in discussions about its overall effect on the cryptocurrency market. If, however, this is the case, BTC might drastically have a negative impact on the whole crypto industry. Market players are keeping a close watch on this, with price changes sometimes affecting others quite dramatically.

Volatility is the word which describes the current cryptocurrency conditions and brings new people in because of the chance to make larger profits. As of now, there is a high chance that you might lose the money you invest, so be extremely careful when taking this route. It is recommended that they don’t lose sight of market moves and catching the technical signals. This is indispensable in order to ensure a smooth operation over obstacles that might show up.

At the end, the Bitcoin crisis and its fall past US$60,000 have increased concerns regarding whether or not BTC will still go upwards in the future. His statements have stressed hazards that in turn have made traders think over safety measures before making any move. The upcoming weeks will be key in assessing whether Bitcoin’s price is going to jump or fall and, consequently, the state of the global cryptocurrency industry.