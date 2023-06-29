Binance’s European expansion hits roadblock as German regulator rejects licence application

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance is focused on adapting its European strategy to align with the forthcoming regulatory framework and emphasizes its commitment to regulatory compliance.

The upcoming EU crypto law allows crypto firms to operate across a single market after obtaining regulatory licences in any region.

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, faced another setback as its application for a crypto custody licence from Germany’s financial watchdog, BaFin, was rejected on Thursday. According to a source, the rejection came amidst uncertainty regarding whether it was a formal decision or conveyed intention during ongoing negotiations.

BaFin, bound by Germany’s professional secrecy requirements, could not provide specific comments on individual businesses. However, recent reports indicate challenges for Binance across various European countries.

Finance Forward revealed on June 26 that the exchange had withdrawn its application for regulatory permission in Austria. Furthermore, Binance abandoned its operations in the Netherlands after its attempt to register with the country’s securities regulator failed. Compounding its troubles, the company was forced to cease operations in Belgium due to undisclosed reasons.

These developments coincide with the forthcoming EU crypto law, permitting cryptocurrency firms to operate throughout the European Union’s single market upon obtaining regulatory licences within any of its regions. Consequently, Binance has focused on adapting its European strategy to align with this new regulatory landscape.

Binance emphasized its commitment to working closely with regulators worldwide while actively preparing its operations to achieve full compliance with the upcoming EU regulation on crypto-assets, known as MiCA. The company’s intention to adhere to the future framework demonstrates its recognition of the significance of regulatory compliance and its determination to operate within legal boundaries.

Binance’s recent challenges highlight the increasing scrutiny faced by cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Amidst allegations from the U.S. securities regulator of operating an unlicensed trading platform, the exchange has encountered significant obstacles in multiple European jurisdictions. Nevertheless, Binance remains resilient and is strategically working towards compliance with regulatory frameworks, indicating its willingness to adapt and overcome obstacles in its quest to provide cryptocurrency services to users worldwide.

Moreover, the company’s decision to concentrate on aligning its business operations with the impending EU crypto law reflects a proactive approach to navigating the evolving regulatory environment and ensuring its long-term viability. As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, industry players like Binance must navigate regulatory complexities to maintain their position as key players in the rapidly expanding crypto market.